The London Buzz – 4th March 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

A man claims his experience renting from a London landlord was so bad it made him move back to the US. South London Press

Ten people have fallen ill in a north London borough after taking a substance believed to be heroin, police said. BBC News

A bridge over the New River in Enfield Town has been officially renamed in honour of a beloved local cat. Enfield Dispatch

A 15-strong team of police last night (Monday) ordered protesters out of Camden’s public gallery as councillors were told they were crushing free speech and democracy with new changes to the council’s constitution. Camden New Journal

Farmers returned to central London on Tuesday to protest over inheritance tax changes with a Pancake Day rally. ITV

Five people have denied failing to shut down an “illegal bar” in Hackney. Hackney Gazette

Haringey Council’s opposition leader says that a developer selling a historic town hall for £44 million more than it paid the council for it is a “huge embarrassment”. Enfield Independent

A pub that feared it might have to shut down over noise complaints has thanked neighbours for securing its future for “another 200 years”. Islington Gazette

London has the most expensive public transport system of anywhere in the world, in news which may come as little surprise to anyone living in the capital. London Economic

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Brutalist tower transforms into pop-up art gallery for two days only

IKEA blue bag exhibition closing later this month

Secrets of Timekeeping: Beautifull medieval calendars on display at Lambeth Palace library

Poppies returning to the Tower of London this summer

Think your train trip is by second class? The railways abolished it a century ago

HS2’s Old Oak Common station could boost local economy by £10 billion over a decade

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Book Event – Poetry of the Second World War – £5

Join us at The London Archives as Tim Kendall talks about his new anthology of the Poetry of the Second World War. The Second World War is now recognized as a watershed for British poetry.

Horticultural Heroes: Spotlight on Miss Ellen Willmott – £8

Horticultural Heroes: Spotlight on Miss Ellen WillmottJoin author Sandra Lawrence as we celebrate the life, the legacy and the library collections of gardening great: Miss Ellen Willmott

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.