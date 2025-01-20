London-style contactless train ticketing expanding to 47 more stations next month
The delayed expansion of London-style contactless payments across more stations outside London will come into effect next month.
From 2nd February, 47 more stations across south-east England will start accepting tap-in and tap-out ticketing, and 49 more stations are due to join the scheme later this year.
The £20 million rollout, called Project Oval, is being funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and carried out by TfL with the provision of in-station validation equipment carried out by Cubic Transportation Systems, who already provide the same kit to TfL.
Contactless payments were due to launch at these stations last September, but because they are based on TfL technology, they were delayed following the cyber attack on TfL’s computers.
The expansion will not include Oyster cards as the Oyster technology is now too old, just the newer bank card-based contactless payments. That mirrors how the Elizabeth line was extended to Reading, with Oyster only working as far as the edge of Zone 6, after which only bank card contactless will work.
Most of the stations getting contactless payments are already known, but the Department for Transport (DfT) announced four additional stations: Baldock, Hitchin, Letchworth Garden City, and Stevenage will be added this year as well.
Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said: “The ticketing system is far too complicated, so we’re taking the stress out of navigating the labyrinth of fares and replacing it with new technology so passengers can simply tap-in tap-out, while being guaranteed the best fare available at the time on the day.”
“This hassle-free technology will simplify thousands of journeys every day for passengers across the South East, and it’s something we will roll out to other cities as soon as we can, unlocking growth across the country as part of our Plan for Change.”
“We are delivering the biggest overhaul of our rail network in a generation, putting passengers at the heart of every journey and encouraging more people to choose rail.”
Tap-in, tap-out technology launched at 6 Chiltern stations last summer, including High Wycombe, Beaconsfield, and Denham Golf Club, as the first stations to benefit from this rollout. In the first six months of contactless ticketing being available at those six stations, more than 268,000 entries and exits were made using contactless cards or mobile devices, showing how popular the system is with customers already using those stations.
Note that people who have railcard discounts or concession rates will still find their existing tickets are likely to be cheaper than contactless tickets, although there are plans to add those concession rates to contactless tickets eventually.
47 stations getting contactless ticketing on 2 February
- Apsley
- Ashford
- Basildon
- Bat & Ball
- Benﬂeet
- Berkhamsted
- Bletchley
- Bricket Wood
- Chalkwell
- Cheddington
- Datchet
- Dunton Green
- East Tilbury
- Egham
- Eynsford
- Garston
- Hemel Hempstead
- How Wood
- Kempton Park
- King’s Langley
- Laindon
- Leigh-on-Sea
- Leighton Buzzard
- Otford
- Park Street
- Pitsea
- Sevenoaks
- Shepperton
- Shoeburyness
- Shoreham
- Southend Cental
- Southend East
- St. Albans Abbey
- Staines
- Stanford-le-Hope
- Sunbury
- Sunnymeads
- Thorpe Bay
- Tilbury Town
- Tring
- Upper Halliford
- Virginia Water
- Watford North
- West Horndon
- Westcliﬀ
- Windsor & Eton Riverside
- Wraysbur
Further 49 stations getting contactless ticketing in 2025
- Ashtead
- Aylesbury
- Aylesbury Vale Parkway
- Baldock (new)
- Box Hill and Westhumble
- Billericay
- Bishop’s Stortford
- Chelmsford
- Dorking (Main)
- Dormans
- East Grinstead
- Great Missenden
- Harlington
- Harlow Mill
- Harlow Town
- Hatfield Peverel
- Hitchin (new)
- Hockley
- Hurst Green
- Ingatestone
- Knebworth
- Leagrave
- Leatherhead
- Letchworth Garden City (new)
- Lingfield
- Little Kimble
- Luton
- Monks Risborough
- Oxted
- Princes Risborough
- Prittlewell
- Rayleigh
- Reigate
- Rochford
- Roydon
- Sawbridgeworth
- Saunderton
- Southend Airport
- Southend Victoria
- Stansted Airport
- Stansted Mountfitchet
- Stevenage (new)
- Stoke Mandeville
- Watton-at-Stone
- Welwyn North
- Wendover
- Wickford
- Witham
- Woldingham
Oh that’s a bit of Good News. And as they are Planning to Expand the Oyster Card a little bit further into Essex and Hertfordshire. Now why don’t they plan to Expand it to Colchester, Clacton-on-Sea, Luton Airport, Reading and Peterborough as well. But why can’t it include the London Freedom Pass as well?
You are confusing Oyster and PAYGO.
As stated in the article Oyster is limited to where it can be used so all these rollouts will be for contactless only.
The freedom pass doesn’t cover national rail and there is zero chance of it ever being extended as it would cost a fortune – money the London Boroughs and TFL (who fund it) simply don’t have.
Reading and Luton Airport already covered. Check the maps on the TfL website. Freedom Pass is a London Concession and only fair that it covers just routes in the boroughs. OK its valid to Watford Junction (Overground only) plus a few just beyond zone 6 not covered by TfL.
Because London freedom pass is a exclusive London travel card paid for by London tax payers, not the rest of the UK
I have read several times now that Oyster technology is “too old” to be included in the roll-out but find this an unsatisfactory explanation. The technology may be old but it works, and it offers the ability to use your railcard while bank cards do not.
The technology cannot be expanded outside London as it can’t handle the extra stations as it wasn’t designed for that when first launched. As the industry is moving towards direct payments out of bank cards instead of offering dedicated payment cards, it’s not worth overhauling the Oyster system for a world that shouldn’t really need it.
To be specific, Oyster cannot handle any more *zones* (remembering that the already-Oyster-enabled stations outside Zone 6 are technically occupying Zones 7 to 9). It can be extended to a theoretically limitless number of stations, but only by adding them to the existing zones – which would mean either lowering fares to those new stations or increasing fares within the existing zones, neither of which is politically palatable.
Oyster is a case study in exceeding a system’s design assumptions! It assumes concentric zones, and has a maximum of 16 of them. Excellent for a few zones round central London dominated by commuting to the centre, but a poor fit for pricing a diversity of journeys across a larger network. The extended contactless only caps the London zones. Clearly needs a rethink if capping is to be made more general – maybe something like a patchwork of adjoining zones as I’ve seen in other countries (which would cope with the numerous railcards). I know that fares rationalisation has been promised… some time! Just installing standard card readers is a good start.