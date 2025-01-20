London-style contactless train ticketing expanding to 47 more stations next month

The delayed expansion of London-style contactless payments across more stations outside London will come into effect next month.

From 2nd February, 47 more stations across south-east England will start accepting tap-in and tap-out ticketing, and 49 more stations are due to join the scheme later this year.

The £20 million rollout, called Project Oval, is being funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and carried out by TfL with the provision of in-station validation equipment carried out by Cubic Transportation Systems, who already provide the same kit to TfL.

Contactless payments were due to launch at these stations last September, but because they are based on TfL technology, they were delayed following the cyber attack on TfL’s computers.

The expansion will not include Oyster cards as the Oyster technology is now too old, just the newer bank card-based contactless payments. That mirrors how the Elizabeth line was extended to Reading, with Oyster only working as far as the edge of Zone 6, after which only bank card contactless will work.

Most of the stations getting contactless payments are already known, but the Department for Transport (DfT) announced four additional stations: Baldock, Hitchin, Letchworth Garden City, and Stevenage will be added this year as well.

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said: “The ticketing system is far too complicated, so we’re taking the stress out of navigating the labyrinth of fares and replacing it with new technology so passengers can simply tap-in tap-out, while being guaranteed the best fare available at the time on the day.”

“This hassle-free technology will simplify thousands of journeys every day for passengers across the South East, and it’s something we will roll out to other cities as soon as we can, unlocking growth across the country as part of our Plan for Change.”

“We are delivering the biggest overhaul of our rail network in a generation, putting passengers at the heart of every journey and encouraging more people to choose rail.”

Tap-in, tap-out technology launched at 6 Chiltern stations last summer, including High Wycombe, Beaconsfield, and Denham Golf Club, as the first stations to benefit from this rollout. In the first six months of contactless ticketing being available at those six stations, more than 268,000 entries and exits were made using contactless cards or mobile devices, showing how popular the system is with customers already using those stations.

Note that people who have railcard discounts or concession rates will still find their existing tickets are likely to be cheaper than contactless tickets, although there are plans to add those concession rates to contactless tickets eventually.

47 stations getting contactless ticketing on 2 February

Apsley

Ashford

Basildon

Bat & Ball

Benﬂeet

Berkhamsted

Bletchley

Bricket Wood

Chalkwell

Cheddington

Datchet

Dunton Green

East Tilbury

Egham

Eynsford

Garston

Hemel Hempstead

How Wood

Kempton Park

King’s Langley

Laindon

Leigh-on-Sea

Leighton Buzzard

Otford

Park Street

Pitsea

Sevenoaks

Shepperton

Shoeburyness

Shoreham

Southend Cental

Southend East

St. Albans Abbey

Staines

Stanford-le-Hope

Sunbury

Sunnymeads

Thorpe Bay

Tilbury Town

Tring

Upper Halliford

Virginia Water

Watford North

West Horndon

Westcliﬀ

Windsor & Eton Riverside

Wraysbur

Further 49 stations getting contactless ticketing in 2025