Visit the factory where Remembrance Poppies are made
For over a century, a south London factory has employed former military personnel to make Remembrance Poppies, and you can tour the factory.
The factory is based in Richmond upon Thames and now has 22 production workers and two special wreath makers, currently making in excess of 124,000 wreaths, 450,000 crosses and symbols and 250 royal and special wreaths.
They’ve run tours for some years, but there’s now a visitor centre that showcases the Poppy Factory’s history and how it was set up after WWI to provide work to injured soldiers. During the factory tour, visitors can usually assemble their own poppy and take it home with them.
The tours are usually limited to organised groups, but they also have tours for the general public, and they’ve confirmed the next dates for the next tours.
January 2025
Thursday 30th January at 12:30pm
February 2025
Tuesday 11th February at 12:30pm
Tuesday 18th February at 12:30pm
Tuesday 25th February at 12:30pm
March 2025
Wednesday 26th March at 12:30pm
Tickets cost £15 per person. Book a date by clicking the dates above.
The Poppy Factory is about a 15-minute walk from Richmond station in the town centre.
If you would like to make a booking for a group of 25 or more, click here.
