Brutalist tower transforms into pop-up art gallery for two days only

Lovers of art and brutalist architecture are in for a treat later this month as a two day exhibition is taking over a space in the bottom of the 1960s former CAA building in Holborn.

The space at the bottom of the building was originally a petrol station, but following refurbishment, it will soon be converted into a restaurant.

Ahead of that, the concrete Y-columns and fluted canopy will become a free art gallery for two days, displaying contemporary ceramics on furniture by Case, including the ‘Dulwich’ table range designed by Matthew Hilton and the ‘Forum’ seating collection designed by Robin Day.

The exhibition will be open on Thursday 27th & Friday 28th March from 10am to 6pm and will be free to visit.

The recently renamed Space House was designed by Richard Seifert & Partners, the same architecture practice behind the Centre Point building. Built between 1964-1968, the geometric, cylindrical landmark tower and its sister building, The Block, have recently been refurbished by specialised creative office developer Seaforth Land working with Squire & Partners as Architect.

There will also be a limited number of tours of the Space House building between 11am and 2pm on Friday 28th March – full details to be announced nearer the time.