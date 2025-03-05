The London Eye is 25 years old, and has four birthdays to pick from

The London Eye is 25 years old, and has, depending on which opening date you choose, four birthdays to choose from.

You can pick:

31st December 1999 – official opening

1st February 2000 – public soft opening

29th February 2000 – first paying passengers, maybe

9th March 2000 – first paying passengers, officially

You could also argue that it’s 32 years ago, as that’s when in 1993 it was a losing entrant in the Architecture Foundation and Sunday Times’ Millennial Competition that challenged people to come up with something to mark the millennium.

Although none of the plans submitted were to win the competition, which was quietly dropped, the designers of what would become the London Eye decided to press ahead as a private project.

It took several years to raise the funding and eventually get construction started.

Famously at the time, the Eye was assembled lying flat over the River Thames and was to be hoisted upwards in a grand event. It wasn’t all plain sailing, with an attempt to lift the wheel in early September abandoned when several of the 136 cables broke.

It was finally lifted into place over two days in October. The first lift took place on Saturday 9th when the wheel was lifted out of the water to a shallow 30 degree angle. Then lifted to 65 degrees on Sunday 10th October and finally to the full height overnight – completing at 2.27am on Monday 11th October.

Just in time for the second edition newspapers to be filled with photos of the upright Eye.

At the time it was still missing the passenger capsules, which were added one at a time over the next two months, with the last one installed on Friday 12th November.

Now that London had a new landmark, it wasn’t long before it was coopted for protests, with the first lot up just a few days later – protesting about dam projects in Spain and India.

That was all 25 years ago, so the London Eye is marking its Silver Aniversary. However, the exact date it opened is surprisingly arguable for something that’s only 25 years old.

The London Eye’s first birthday could be 31st December, as Prime Minister Tony Blair officially opened it on the evening of 31st December 1999.

The public was expected to start taking trips on the 9th January, but a problem occurred with the wheel, and it needed fixing first. Apart from the embarrassment, the delay also caused a lot of problems for day trip companies that had long been advertising London coach trips with an overnight stay in London taking in the Eye and the Dome for £100, and now had to refund a lot of customers.

The final safety sign off took place on Monday 31st January, followed by a month of free previews.

So, the London Eye’s second birthday is 1st February, as that’s when the first free tickets for the trials soft launch were issued. A month of trial rides followed.

Now it gets a more complicated.

According to contemporary news reports, the first paying passengers were allowed up on 29th February 2000, with news reports saying that it was sold out for the week ahead and a total of 750,000 tickets sold for the forthcoming year. Not bad for a wheel expected to attract maybe 2 million visitors in its first year.

So, the London Eye’s third birthday could be 29th February.

The 29th February opening was also probably the Eye’s first marriage proposal, when Joy Cooper took the Leap Year tradition to upend the rules and propose to her boyfriend. He said yes.

The reason that’s complicated is that the London Eye is marking its 25th anniversary on 9th March, as that is what modern histories say was the first day paying passengers were allowed on the big wheel.

So, according to the London Eye, its fourth birthday is 9th March.

That the news reports in early March 2000 said that paying passengers had already been up is an inconvenient fact that the London Eye seems to want to overlook, and didn’t reply to my enquiries trying to work out where the muddle comes from.

Date muddle aside, the London Eye has undeniably been a huge success and very popular with Londoners and visitors alike.

At the time, it was suggested that the Eye had a lifespan of 25 years and would probably end up in a countryside theme park once its initial 5-year permit expired. That’s one wrong prediction, and it’s hard to imagine the skyline now without that curved metalic hump poking out above the local buildings.

When it opened, the 30-minute “flights” cost £7.45 for adults and £4.95 for children. Adjusted for inflation, an adult ticket should cost £13.87 today, but in fact, you’ll pay a minimum of £29 for advance booked tickets, and potentially as much as £57 if you walk up on the day.

London Eye branding down the years

2000 – 2008 British Airways London Eye

2008 – 2009 London Eye

2009 – 2011 The Merlin Entertainments London Eye

2011 – 2015 EDF London Eye

2015 – 2020 Coca Cola London Eye

2020 – now Lastminute London Eye

London Eye website down the years

All screenshots via the Website Archive.