Free entry to Leighton House once a month

Published on 20th January 2025 by ianVisits in Museums

Once a month, Kensington’s recently refurbished Leighton House offers a pay what you want offer that can mean you pay nothing at all to visit.

Adult entry normally costs £14, but on the first Monday of each month, they offer a pay what you want offer. That means you can pay above the standard ticket price, pay less, or indeed, pay nothing at all.

The pay what you want offer is for mornings only – between 10am and 1pm, and you pay (or not) on entry to the building. You can’t book tickets in advance for this offer.

The next cheap entry day is 3rd February, and the offer repeats every first Monday of the month until they decide to stop it.

The refurbished Leighton House can be found at 12 Holland Park Road, London, W14 8LZ. It’s a 10-15 minute walk from High Street Kensington tube station.

  1. Thank you for the news – I checked the address and for overground users, I believe Kensington Olympia can be a bit closer

