First repainted class 357 train returns to c2c line as fleet overhaul begins

The Essex commuter train operator, c2c is currently undertaking a project to repaint its entire Class 357 train fleet, with the first units now returned back to service.

The 357 fleet was introduced into service on the c2c line between 1998 and 2002 and comprise a total of 74 units. The units are on lease until 2029 and run across the c2c route alongside the 720 fleet, which came into service in 2023.

Each 357 unit will receive a complete external re-paint to protect them and ensure they have a successful future on the route.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with rolling stock manufacturer Alstom at its depot based in Ilford.

Each train takes approximately 20 days to complete, and the work involves stripping back the cars, including exterior fittings, undertaking minor repairs and restoration and comprehensively re-painting, a layer at a time, to prevent corrosion and rust. A waterborne hydro topcoat is used, which is an eco-friendly paint system with the lowest VOC content.

Alstom’s Portfolio Director – Commuter Fleets, Peter Keighron said: “We are very proud of the job we are doing with this repaint project. The trains were orginally built at our Litchurch Lane site in Derby and we now maintain them at East Ham depot, therefore Alstom has all the knowledge to work on these units.

“The 357 units are the workhorse of the c2c fleet and this repaint will allow them to continue serving the millions of passengers they carry every year.”

The project will take 24 months to complete, and the first unit (357207) is already operational on the c2c route. The second unit (357005) will be released onto the c2c route next week.