The London Buzz – 14th October 2024

An Astroturf football pitch in Agnes Riley Gardens used by hundreds of adults and children every week, has been closed by Lambeth Council on the grounds that it is damaged beyond repair and is too expensive to replace. Brixton Buzz

An investigation has been launched following a report of antisemitic messages being raked into bunkers at Hendon Golf Club. Harrow Online

A Rastafari-led crisis support group has secured a building to deliver its services and says it will be moved in by Christmas. South London Press

Pete Townshend has donated his synthesiser collection to the University of West London to form the core of a new music studio University of West London

A burst water main shut a chunk of Euston Road causing delays for motorists. Standard

A young man and his family have thanked paramedics with a church service for saving his life when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the top deck of a bus. Ham & High

The first four sites along London’s new “super sewer” – officially known as the Thames Tideway Tunnel – have been brought into operation. BBC News

Wandsworth council has been forced to apologise after delaying renewing a disabled woman’s Blue Badge. South London Press

Detectives investigating an assault on a pensioner who was shoved over in a row in a west London bus queue have released a picture of a man they want to trace. Standard

Camden consults on additional cycle hire docking station

Theatre memorabilia available in charity auction

Bakerloo line extension pre-contracts awarded

View from The Shard visitor numbers decline amid competition from free viewing galleries

London’s Alleys: Founders’ Court, EC2

Funny Bones (Museum Late) – £20.95

Explore the ‘humerus’ ways our bones work with a talk from Dr Rebecca Shepherd.

Queens of Bohemia: with Darren Coffield – £10.00

Darren Coffield will be at Hatchards Piccadilly in conversation with Annie Freud to discuss his book, Queens of Bohemia.

Plant Science Lecture: The Plant Immune System – £10.00

Discover the biology of the plant immune system with researcher and science communicator Katia Plant Scientist in this science lecture for plant lovers and gardeners who want to help protect their plants from pests and diseases.

