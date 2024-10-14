Theatre memorabilia available in charity auction
Theatre lovers may like this opportunity to bid on a range of memorabilia from London’s theatreland on behalf of charity.
The charity, Go Live Theatre Projects offers opportunities for young people to visit theatres and learn new skills in performing arts, and they’ve been donated a wide range of theatre goodies that you can bid on to win.
The goodies in the auction are mainly signed posters, opening night gift bags, and a few costume items from the shows.
There are currently 44 items up for grabs, and the full list is here.
Bidding ends at 10pm on Sunday 20th October 2024.
