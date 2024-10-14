View from The Shard visitor numbers decline amid competition from free viewing galleries

The View from the Shard visitor attraction is still attracting paying customers despite the opening of several free viewing galleries on the other side of the river.

However, while their annual accounts show that while visitors still pay to visit, fewer are doing so, and that’s also affecting their income from the rooftop bar and shop.

Ticket sales fell to just over £8.9 million in 2023 from just under £10.6 million in 2022. Bar and shop sales also declined to £2.37 million from just over £3 million a year earlier.

The company that runs the viewing gallery says that its sales were affected by a 10-week closure. However, the financial figures also show a £3.14 million revenue gain, which they say was compensation for the losses from the closure.

However, the firm still posted a pre-tax loss of £678,839 for the year and hasn’t been in profit since 2019, the last year before the pandemic and also before the free viewing galleries started popping up in the City of London.

Part of the loss will be due to the sharp rise in marketing costs, which more than doubled to £2.3 million for the year. The increased marketing is likely because the free galleries are making it harder for the View from the Shard to lure in paying customers.

London’s highest viewing gallery, Horizon 22, opened last September, and as it’s free to visit, has been fully booked pretty much ever since it opened. There is also the slightly lower Lookout sitting right next to it, and is slightly easier to get tickets for.

The View from the Shard appears to be relying on marketing itself to people who don’t know they can wait for a free slot at the top of the City viewing towers or who need a specific date, which the almost always sold-out free towers can’t guarantee.

However, just how long can the View continue to compete?