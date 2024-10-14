View from The Shard visitor numbers decline amid competition from free viewing galleries
The View from the Shard visitor attraction is still attracting paying customers despite the opening of several free viewing galleries on the other side of the river.
However, while their annual accounts show that while visitors still pay to visit, fewer are doing so, and that’s also affecting their income from the rooftop bar and shop.
Ticket sales fell to just over £8.9 million in 2023 from just under £10.6 million in 2022. Bar and shop sales also declined to £2.37 million from just over £3 million a year earlier.
The company that runs the viewing gallery says that its sales were affected by a 10-week closure. However, the financial figures also show a £3.14 million revenue gain, which they say was compensation for the losses from the closure.
However, the firm still posted a pre-tax loss of £678,839 for the year and hasn’t been in profit since 2019, the last year before the pandemic and also before the free viewing galleries started popping up in the City of London.
Part of the loss will be due to the sharp rise in marketing costs, which more than doubled to £2.3 million for the year. The increased marketing is likely because the free galleries are making it harder for the View from the Shard to lure in paying customers.
London’s highest viewing gallery, Horizon 22, opened last September, and as it’s free to visit, has been fully booked pretty much ever since it opened. There is also the slightly lower Lookout sitting right next to it, and is slightly easier to get tickets for.
The View from the Shard appears to be relying on marketing itself to people who don’t know they can wait for a free slot at the top of the City viewing towers or who need a specific date, which the almost always sold-out free towers can’t guarantee.
However, just how long can the View continue to compete?
It’s not just the free viewing galleries thou. Last time I was in London with the kids we went up Tower Bridge, which is a quarter of the cost and way more fun (stairs to climb if you want, a glass floor, windows to open and some machinery to investigate). And then went on the cable cars, which again are far cheaper and much more fun than going up two lifts and then looking down at a great height.
And given that the Shard is about the same price as the London Eye, I’d choose the Eye every time.
Good. It’s a ridiculous rip off.
I’m no economist but, have they considered charging less and getting more people to go and also use the bar and shop?
One of the Mayor’s better ideas was to make free viewing galleries part of the planning permission for these new towers.
Perhaps a better way to enter Horizon 22 is just to walk in, without booking, from the street? They put aside quite a few tickets every 15 minutes for walk-ins. I have not yet been turned away. If I were to be I could probably get the next slot in another 15 minutes.
The Garden at 120 Fenchurch St is a nice outdoor alternative option too, particularly for families/groups who don’t want the hassle of booking or planning for a specific time but still get really good views and an online capacity tracker.
Sam, it was nothing to do with the Mayor London, but the City of London Corporation that secured the free viewing platforms. They are the planning authroity for the City. They learned from the free-but-difficult Sky Garden with its pushy upsells and the three subsequent free rooftop viewing platforms have been much more user friendly. Plus as noted above, 150 Fenchurch has a lovely garden.
One way that The View from the Shard could compete with the free galleries is to have the price lower than the London Eye. Furthermore, another option is for the viewing gallery to appear in a film like the Paddington series similar to have the Empire State Building observation deck was used in Sleepless in Seattle or Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.