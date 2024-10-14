Camden consults on additional cycle hire docking station

Camden Council has started a consultation on adding a new cycle hire docking station just north of St Pancras station.

The council says it has secured funding towards a Santander cycle hire docking station from various developments in the Granary Street and St Pancras Way area and has earmarked space on St Pancras Way as a suitable location.

Santander cycle hire map with proposed location highlighted

The docking station with 22 docking points could be installed on the pavement right outside the new student accommodation block, where the pavement was widened in 2013 when the student block was under construction.

The proposed location (c) ianVisits

The consultation is here.

Camden currently has 65 Santander cycle hire docking stations across the borough says that they have committed to working with Transport for London (TfL) to extend the network where they have the funding.

1 Comment on “Camden consults on additional cycle hire docking station

  1. The practical reality to extensions is that a docking station costs circa £200k to build (TfL’s own figures) and councils will generally only build a station if there is large contribution from developers (S106 etc.).

    There are other gaps in Camden (e.g. Swiss Cottage area) which are unlikely to be filled regardless of desire (bridging from the top of the network close to Regent’s Park into a shopping and services catchment)

