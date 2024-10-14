Camden consults on additional cycle hire docking station

Camden Council has started a consultation on adding a new cycle hire docking station just north of St Pancras station.

The council says it has secured funding towards a Santander cycle hire docking station from various developments in the Granary Street and St Pancras Way area and has earmarked space on St Pancras Way as a suitable location.

The docking station with 22 docking points could be installed on the pavement right outside the new student accommodation block, where the pavement was widened in 2013 when the student block was under construction.

The consultation is here.

Camden currently has 65 Santander cycle hire docking stations across the borough says that they have committed to working with Transport for London (TfL) to extend the network where they have the funding.