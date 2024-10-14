Bakerloo line extension pre-contracts awarded
The long path to the Bakerloo line extension has taken a step forward after Transport for London (TfL) awarded feasibility design contracts for the four new stations.
Work on the feasibility study will be carried out over the next eight months, with the four new stations – Burgess Park, Old Kent Road, New Cross Gate, Lewisham – expected to be operational by 2040 according to TfL, subject to planning and funding approval.
WW+P, the project’s lead architect, will focus on the design aspects of the study, while infrastructure consultancy Aecom will be responsible for all engineering matters, including civil, structural, mechanical, and geotechnical engineering.
“The benefits of this project to these areas will be tremendous and will be felt by communities across Lewisham, Southwark and beyond, potentially providing a £1.5bn boost to the economy each year. These new stations will support regeneration across these areas, incentivising new housing development while reducing traffic congestion and overcrowding on local public transportation, and improving air quality.” says Shadi Shekarrizi, Rail Director for London and the Southeast at Aecom.
Aecom and WW+P have worked together on a number of station design schemes, including Paddington’s Elizabeth line station and the Crossrail 2 proposal.
“Our design work will provide tangible transport connectivity to a traditionally under-served part of London,” says Steve Bell, Regional Director – Europe at WW+P. “This is an historic opportunity to support growth in one of London’s most ambitious Opportunity Areas, delivering the new homes and jobs this Government continues to highlight the demand for.”
TfL has previously awarded contracts to the engineering consultancies Dr. Sauer & Partners and Arup to prepare feasibility studies for five packages of tunnelling works.
The more preparatory work carried out now, the quicker work can get started when funding is provided for the line to be built. The earlier engagement should also help ensure that the budget requested for the project more closely reflects the real costs of the project.
Building the Bakerloo line extension will likely be dependent on a mix of local developer funding, council funding as used for the Northern line extension, TfL being able to increase its borrowing against future revenues, and some level of government support for capital projects.
With this extension will there be a name change to the Bakerlew line?
Considering these days it goes from Harrow & Wealdstone to Elephant & Castle, rather than just Baker Street to Waterloo, I’d consider it highly unlikely. An amusing bit of wordplay though.
???
Harlew rather than Bakerloo
Yes it will be called the BakerLew Line
“Harrowlew” maybe?
2040? Christ.
Rome wasn’t built in a day!
So Catford still left high and dry. This needs to come all the way to Hayes! Stop bowing to the shortsighted outer Bromley minority naysayers, the majority of residents along the outer Hayes line want it and need it.
Catford has already got to Train Stations,
other parts of London do not have any
for example Chelsea
If the alignment is planned correctly it could eventually be extended that way, I remember this being only phase 1 of the plan.
@Josh – Chelsea has been offered one as part of Crossrail 2, and there are frequently local activists protesting against it!
Why is Camberwell denied the opportunity of a tube line?
Camberwell is more suited for a potential stop on any future extension of the Victoria line.
The previous Bakerloo extension highlighted the potential to reopen one or more stations along the Thameslink viaduct between Elephant and Loughborough junction. The old Kent road area has no such option.
Additionally tube extensions are heavily reliant on new developments for funding. Camberwell is an already densely populated area with far less development potential than Old Kent Road.
*previous Bakerloo extension *consultation*
One presumes you are referring to the Thameslink route from E&C to Loughborough Jct.
Will they start opening the new station in stage’s say from elephant to New Cross , and then develop more new stations as they go. The way all the new building developments are being constructed in and along the okr to New Cross would make sense, instead of waiting to 2040 to open (any ) new stations.
The diagram implies two potential extensions.
Hayes seems the most likely, but what is the other one?
Bearing in mind that TfL already intends to annexe most of the Southeastern ‘metro’ for the Overground.
You’re overthinking a generic “that sort of vague direction” arrow.
Would be great to have tube around Grove Park area, it would definitely transform this area, comparing to what it is now despite so many people live there.