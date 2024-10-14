Bakerloo line extension pre-contracts awarded

The long path to the Bakerloo line extension has taken a step forward after Transport for London (TfL) awarded feasibility design contracts for the four new stations.

Work on the feasibility study will be carried out over the next eight months, with the four new stations – Burgess Park, Old Kent Road, New Cross Gate, Lewisham – expected to be operational by 2040 according to TfL, subject to planning and funding approval.

WW+P, the project’s lead architect, will focus on the design aspects of the study, while infrastructure consultancy Aecom will be responsible for all engineering matters, including civil, structural, mechanical, and geotechnical engineering.

“The benefits of this project to these areas will be tremendous and will be felt by communities across Lewisham, Southwark and beyond, potentially providing a £1.5bn boost to the economy each year. These new stations will support regeneration across these areas, incentivising new housing development while reducing traffic congestion and overcrowding on local public transportation, and improving air quality.” says Shadi Shekarrizi, Rail Director for London and the Southeast at Aecom.

Aecom and WW+P have worked together on a number of station design schemes, including Paddington’s Elizabeth line station and the Crossrail 2 proposal.

“Our design work will provide tangible transport connectivity to a traditionally under-served part of London,” says Steve Bell, Regional Director – Europe at WW+P. “This is an historic opportunity to support growth in one of London’s most ambitious Opportunity Areas, delivering the new homes and jobs this Government continues to highlight the demand for.”

TfL has previously awarded contracts to the engineering consultancies Dr. Sauer & Partners and Arup to prepare feasibility studies for five packages of tunnelling works.

The more preparatory work carried out now, the quicker work can get started when funding is provided for the line to be built. The earlier engagement should also help ensure that the budget requested for the project more closely reflects the real costs of the project.

Building the Bakerloo line extension will likely be dependent on a mix of local developer funding, council funding as used for the Northern line extension, TfL being able to increase its borrowing against future revenues, and some level of government support for capital projects.