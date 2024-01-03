Transport for London (TfL) has admitted that last year’s temporary brand takeover of Bond Street tube station was confusing for passengers and wasn’t handled as well as it could have been.

Parts of Bond Street station became Burberry Street station for a few days in September as part of London Fashion Week, but the brand takeover of the station caused a lot of complaints from people who said it was confusing to passengers.

That was in part because the brand takeover was larger than had been done at other stations and even included external signage.

Speaking at the London Assembly’s Budget and Performance Committee just before Christmas, TfL’s Commissioner, Andy Lord confirmed that while several operational mitigations were put in place to assist customers, they weren’t consistently delivered.

He said that TfL has carried out a review into the brand takeover at the station, and the findings are to be fed into any further equivalent scheme should they have the right commercial opportunity in the future.

Branded takeovers of stations are a contentious topic, as the commercial opportunity can conflict with legible wayfinding in stations for customers to know where they are. However, the Burberry takeover caused more complaints than others in the past.

In part that’s because this was a much larger takeover of the Bond Street station than had happened before, but there have been other brand activations that have, if anything, raised a smile — such as the Star Trek rebranding of Piccadilly Circus, Gareth Southgate station, or the Playstation at Oxford Circus. The change of Barbican for the Barbie movie was applauded as clever marketing by the film, even after it turned out to be a fan’s unauthorised tweaking of the tube roundels and not the film company paying TfL for it.

However, these were all consumer brands that people are fond of. Burberry, while very popular with its own customers, is a luxury brand that few of the average tube passenger can afford to shop at, and a luxury brand taking over a piece of public transport seemed to grate with some commentators.

TfL can’t comfortably turn down the offer of advertising money – especially as TfL earned £200,000 from the 5-day deal, and Andy Lord confirmed that “where we think there is a real good opportunity that meets our brand values and delivers financial benefit than we would obviously consider it.”

So, yes, there will be more brand logos in tube stations in the future.

As TfL isn’t going to be blocking brand activations in the future, Mr Lord confirmed to the Assembly members that future advertising campaigns will have “much better signage and awareness ahead of the launch, but more importantly, on the day and the launch, through announcements by our train operators, through signage and announcements in stations”

During the rebranding takeover, he also visited the station and saw for himself that some customers were confused. He said that TfL would do better while still delivering the ” commercial and brand proposition”.