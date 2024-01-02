Down an East End alley can be found the decaying frontage of one of London’s last surviving music halls — and they offer tours of the building.

Wilton’s Music Hall started in 1859 as a house that turned into a pub, then a music hall, then a warehouse, and is now once again a theatre space.

A conservation of the building hasn’t restored it to its original Victorian glory, but preserved the appearance as it was at the turn of the century, when it was in a pretty sorry state. The conservation made the building usable while retaining the semi-derelict appearance that makes it such an interesting building to visit.

They run occasional guided tours, usually during the winter months only, and after a break, will resume next month.

They take place on Saturdays at 5pm, and at the time of writing, tickets are available for:

  • 10th Feb 2024
  • 16th March 2024
  • 23rd March 2024
  • 13th April 2024
  • 20th April 2024

Tickets need to be bought in advance from here.

Wiltons’s Music Hall is a short walk from Tower Hill or Aldgate East tube stations.

