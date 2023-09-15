For the next few days, you can catch a London Underground or Elizabeth line train from Burberry Street tube station.
What was Bond Street station has been transformed into ‘Burberry Street’ for the duration of London Fashion Week, which runs until next Tuesday.
This transformation isn’t limited to just a name change as the ‘Burberry Street’ station makeover extends to its entrance, signage, and Transport for London (TfL) roundels adorning the Central, Jubilee, and Elizabeth line platforms. These elements now sport “knight blue,” a hue introduced by Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee as one of Burberry’s new symbols of the house.
Even the station signs on the Elizabeth line platform maps have been tweaked.
The ‘Burberry Street’ partnership will run from today until Tuesday 19th September 2023. If you’re looking to infuse a bit of fashion into your daily commute, hop on board at ‘Burberry Street’ station during this limited-time partnership.
TfL will have earned an income from the rebranding, which is then pumped back into running the network.
This seems like it would be incredibly confusing for tourists.
Was a confusing change, was on the Elizabeth line. We pulled in another passenger in an electric wheelchair started getting off the train and stopped and got back on due to the signs.
Branding is cool and all, but don’t let directional signage suffer from it
I can appreciate that TfL needs the money, but wayfinding signage is for wayfinding, interfering so thoroughly with it is bound to confuse tourists
It would have been helpful to still have “(Bond Street)” on a line below the temporary Burberry Street branding at platform level. I can imagine the platform level rebranding causing confusion for those not familiar with the stations.
As presumably the income they received more than covers the costs of the temporary branding I dare say we may see more of these sorts of things, especially given the current TFL long term funding uncertainty.
Great Stuff.
When the doors are about to close can we please have
“please mind the Diors”
I temped at Burberry HO once upon a time. They made you pay 80p for you to make your own instant coffee. I’m amazed they’re spending so much on something like this tbh.
Very cool takeover, happily the tannoy’s etc still say ‘Bond Street’ so not too much confusion.
I’m all for getting TfL some extra income by allowing temporary rebrands, as long as it isn’t too drastic or confusing. This is an absolute mess – not only does ‘Burberry’ have no similarity with ‘Bond’ (save for the one starting letter), they’ve also redone every sign and all the wayfinding, including on maps! Just change the roundels, nothing else or you confuse tourists, even some regular Londoners.
I kind of liked some of the past campaigns, like “Gareth Southgate”, “Green Planet”, “Webminster”, and “Picardilly Circus”. The crucial thing is that you’d be able to look at those names and pretty easily figure out what station you’re at. Really disappointing from Burberry, and disappointed that you didn’t even offer an ounce of criticism, Ian.