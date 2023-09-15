For the next few days, you can catch a London Underground or Elizabeth line train from Burberry Street tube station.

What was Bond Street station has been transformed into ‘Burberry Street’ for the duration of London Fashion Week, which runs until next Tuesday.

This transformation isn’t limited to just a name change as the ‘Burberry Street’ station makeover extends to its entrance, signage, and Transport for London (TfL) roundels adorning the Central, Jubilee, and Elizabeth line platforms. These elements now sport “knight blue,” a hue introduced by Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee as one of Burberry’s new symbols of the house.

Even the station signs on the Elizabeth line platform maps have been tweaked.

The ‘Burberry Street’ partnership will run from today until Tuesday 19th September 2023. If you’re looking to infuse a bit of fashion into your daily commute, hop on board at ‘Burberry Street’ station during this limited-time partnership.

TfL will have earned an income from the rebranding, which is then pumped back into running the network.