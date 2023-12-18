Two new lifts have recently been installed at Streatham station in south London, giving step-free access from street to platform, and they’ve been installed quicker than expected.

The station’s main entrance is on a bridge over the railway, with stairs down to the station’s two platforms. There is step-free access to Platform 1 (Croydon bound trains), but it’s via a rather long footpath, and there used to be a similar option for step-free access to the London-bound platforms, but that was removed in the 1980s when a supermarket was built on the former coal yard and car park.

Last September it was announced that a £5 million Access for All project would provide two lifts from the ticket office down to the platforms, using space next to the staircases to fit the lifts into.

BAM Nuttall carried out construction work which was initially expected to be completed by autumn 2023, but it was later shifted to early 2024.

The lifts came into use on 4th December 2023.

Although the lift for the London-bound platform was out of order during my visit last Saturday.

The two lifts are dual aspect, so you can go in one side and out the other without needing to reverse back out again. A nice touch is that the lift buttons say walkway and platform rather than something like Floor 1 and Floor 0 — I still find the lift buttons in some Elizabeth line stations confusing.

Otherwise, a functional, if very necessary addition to the station.

The station is served by Thameslink and Southern rail services.

Other improvements completed as part of this upgrade project includes the realignment of the stairs on platform 2 and renewing stairs and handrails on platform 1 as well as refreshed lighting and extra CCTV.