The Brent water reservoir in north London is currently being drained of water to allow for repairs and decades of rubbish to be removed — and when it’s been emptied, there’ll be tours.

Built to supply water to the Regent’s Canal, Brent Reservoir (also known as the Welsh Harp) is a Site of Special Scientific Interest. Its open water and associated habitats support an unusually large selection of wetland birds and plants for an inner-city reservoir. When full, the reservoir contains over one million cubic metres of water – enough to fill 400 Olympic swimming pools.

This winter, the Canal and River Trust, who own the reservoir, is undertaking a programme of repairs at the reservoir, to the chains and rods that operate the reservoir’s sluice gates and repainting the Valve House Tower.

As these works require the Trust to lower the water level in the reservoir, it’s a rare chance to see the reservoir drained. On Saturday 3rd February 2024, there will be an open day with tours, information, and a chance to see the empty reservoir.

Tours of the sluice will run every half an hour from 10am until 2.30pm, while guided nature walks will run every half an hour from 10.30am until 2.00pm.

For both, you need to sign up for a slot upon arrival, as spaces are limited.

Although the tours need to be signed up on the day, they’re asking people to register for the open day, which is free, to keep an eye on numbers. You can register here.

You can also donate to support the clean-up work here.

The reservoir is about a half-hour walk from Hendon railway station on Thameslink, or Wembley Park tube station (Jubilee/Metropolitan lines), or if you want to check it out, a slightly longer walk from the newly opened Brent Cross West station.

*Yes, the fish are OK. They’ve been removed to other locations.