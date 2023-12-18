Today marks the 10th anniversary of Go-Ahead London’s first trials of an electric bus service, with a short loop route to test how the buses performed.

The first electric service was a trial using two single decker buses supplied by BYD and ran out of the Waterloo depot on Go-Ahead London’s routes 507 and 521 serving Victoria, Waterloo and London Bridge stations.

Those first buses ran on 18th December 2013 – a decade ago, and in August 2016, the first of 51 electric buses arrived to replace the rest of the diesel-based buses on those routes.

Since then, the fleet has expanded, and Go-Ahead London now operates 520 zero emission buses on behalf of TfL and expects to increase this number to 1,000 by the end of 2026 – accounting for almost half the company’s fleet. Go-Ahead London says that it has delivered a saving of 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the past decade, equivalent to taking 24,000 cars off the road.

David Cutts, Managing Director, Go-Ahead London, said: “It’s hard to believe it’s been ten years since our first electric bus hit the road. The technology has developed at a rapid pace and electric buses are rapidly become the norm, rather than the exception, on London’s streets.”

Across the UK as a whole, The Go-Ahead Group operates 670 zero emission buses and is shortly to deploy an additional 106 electric vehicles in Oxford, part funded by the Government’s ZEBRA scheme.