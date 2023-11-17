There won’t be any Elizabeth line or Heathrow Express trains able to call at Heathrow Aiport next weekend (25th-26th Nov) due to engineering work on the railway.

The Piccadilly line is also partially affected by the closure, as it will run a normal service to Heathrow Terminals Terminals 2 & 3 and Terminal 4, but won’t be able to call at Terminal 5.

For Terminal 5 passengers, an inter-terminal transfer bus service will be running between Terminals 2 & 3 and Terminal 5.

The Piccadilly line is therefore expected to be a lot busier than usual.

In addition to the Heathrow closure, there won’t be any Elizabeth line services between Paddington and Abbey Wood all weekend (25th and 26th November) while planned maintenance including work to deliver mobile coverage takes place. While these stations are closed, teams will be continuing work to provide mobile connectivity to customers in the tunnelled section of the railway, which can only be done when the line is powered down in order to allow safe access, as well as at stations along the line.

In the eastern end of the Elizabeth line, as Liverpool Street and Whitechapel Elizabeth line platforms will be closed, Elizabeth line services will run between Shenfield and Liverpool Street National Rail station all weekend.

In west London, on Saturday 25th November, Elizabeth line trains from the west will terminate at Paddington National Rail station.

On Sunday 26th November, Paddington station will be closed all day.

Customers travelling into London, from the west of England will all need to change at Ealing Broadway for services into central London on the Central or District lines.

The Elizabeth line and Heathrow Express closures mean more passengers will be using other lines and it is expected that the Central, Jubilee and Piccadilly lines will be extremely busy. During the afternoon and evening, staff may need to restrict entry to some central London and West End stations to ensure they do not become overcrowded. Buses in some areas may also be busier than usual, so customers are advised to consider walking short distances between stations if they can.

Howard Smith, Elizabeth line Director, said: “We appreciate it is a complex weekend of closures with Network Rail, TfL and Heathrow Airport all carrying out works which may cause some disruption to customers. These works were planned several months in advance and should help ensure that the Elizabeth line infrastructure operates reliably. Network Rail and HS2 are also preparing for their new railway and station at Old Oak Common which will also mean some future closures. I apologise for any impact on journeys over the weekend and would advise customers to check before they travel using TfL’s travel tools, and plan in advance as trains and rail replacement buses may be busy.”

The Piccadilly line is also closed between Acton Town and Uxbridge on 25th and 26th November — which wont affect Heathrow trains. The Metropolitan line will still operate to Uxbridge as usual, and rail replacement buses will run between Rayners Lane and Acton Town.