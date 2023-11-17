The much loved and currently homeless Pollock’s Toy Museum is getting a temporary home this Christmas, in the City of London’s Victorian Leadenhall Market.

The miniature museum will showcase some of its collection of antique puppets and toy theatres along with a range of heritage advent calendars, theatres and stocking filler toys for sale in this pop-up gift shop.

Museum entry is free, but donations to save the collection will be welcomed.

(c) Pollock’s Toy Museum

The Pollock’s pop-up will be open from 21st November every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 11am and 4pm until Christmas.

The store is at 32-33 Leadenhall Market, next to the Llouds Building entrance to the market.

Elsewhere in the market, a series of choirs will be bringing some seasonal joy to the market throughout the festive period, with performances taking place on Wednesday 22nd Nov, 29th Nov and 6th Dec between 12 – 1pm (with an extended session on 29 November, from 12 – 2pm).

