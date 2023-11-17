This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Piccadilly line: ‘Significant leaf fall’ causing part-suspension of service in west London London World

If you see a Central line train pass through a station without stopping, try to get a look inside, as it could be an upgraded train out on final tests before it carries passengers. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

DfT says cost of completing HS2 phase to Birmingham will be up to £54bn Building

A Eurostar rival will likely fail due to Brexit – don’t bank on cheaper trains to Europe iNews (£)

Minister admits rail reform legislation ‘unlikely’ before general election Independent

London will get a new railway station on Sunday 10th December, when Brent Cross West on the Thameslink line opens. ianVisits

Lib Dems Slam Conservatives over their ‘half baked’ plans for HS2 Euston redevelopment London Loves Business

Old Oak Common progresses amidst Euston uncertainty BBC News

Simon Jenkins – Every week brings a fresh HS2 scandal. It’s time to shut it down – all of it The Guardian

Just outside Wendover, two railway viaducts are being built for the HS2 railway, and they’re the first of their kind in the UK. ianVisits

Day in the life of a shift station manager Network Rail stories

Miscellaneous

An extraordinary number of Underground lines are closed this morning. Diamond Geezer

92% of skiers would travel to ski resort by train if it were cheaper and easier to do so, according to a new survey. In The Snow

A man was sexually assaulted and bitten at Green Park Underground station. Local Times

Woman pushed towards tracks at busy London Tube station after being grabbed by man Mirrror

Transport for London’s finances gained a vote of confidence today after one of the debt ratings agencies upgraded the quality of TfL debt. ianVisits

The State of Rail: Breaking Down The Numbers London Reconnections

Woman sexually assaulted by two people at Canons Park Underground station Standard

A man who fell onto a live railway line when a footbridge he was walking on collapsed is hoping to track down a good Samaritan who saved his life. Mirror

And finally: A Reddit post has expressed shock after spotting naked homeowners in flats near a busy railway line in London. Express <– only included for the photos of King’s Cross in an article about Victoria

The image is from a Nov 2018 article: Bank tube station gets a new entrance under the Bloomberg building