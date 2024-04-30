Prom season is starting again, and it’s time to enter the ballot to get tickets for the Last Night of the Proms. Due to the intense popularity of the evening, there’s a process to apply for tickets:

The season ticket holder

If you buy a whole season ticket, which gets you entry into almost all of the shows, then that also guarantees entry to the Last Night of the Proms.

Unsurprisingly, it’s not the cheapest option for just the Last Night, but it’s very good value for money if you want to attend a lot of the concerts.

Whole season prom tickets cost £272 and will go on sale on Thursday 16th May from here.

The five concerts ballot

The largest ballot is reserved for people who attend the Proms – which is perfectly understandable – and if you buy tickets to at least five performances, then you can opt into the ballot, which is for about 3,700 seats.

Just remember to tick the necessary box when buying tickets — there’s a preview of the 2024 Proms on the BBC website, and most of the tickets go on sale at 9am on Saturday 18th May 2024, although weekend and season passes are on sale earlier.

The Five-Concert Ballot closes at midnight on Thursday 6th June and successful applicants will be informed by Friday 21st June 2024.

If you attend at least five proms and are unlucky in the ballot, a limited number of Last Night standing tickets are reserved for Prommers who have attended five or more concerts (in the Promming areas of the Hall). Applicants for those can purchase one ticket per applicant on presentation of their five used tickets in person at the Royal Albert Hall at 9am on 23rd July, 26th August and 9th September.

The Open Ballot

Anyone can enter the Open Ballot without needing to attend any of the other concerts.

One hundred Centre Stalls seats (priced £130 each, plus booking fee) and 100 Front Circle seats (priced £95 each, plus booking fee) for the Last Night of the Proms will be allocated by Open Ballot, which closes at midnight on Thursday 11th July.

You can enter the ballot by filling in the form here.

Left over tickets

Any remaining tickets for the Last Night will go on sale for the general public at 9am on Friday 19th July 2024 by phone or online only.

Only one application (for a maximum of two tickets) can be made per household.

There is exceptionally high demand for Last Night tickets, but returns occasionally become available. In the exceptionally unlikely event that there are still some unsold Day Prommer (standing only) tickets on the day, they will be released through their website at 10:30am on 14th September 2024.