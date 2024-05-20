The fleet of c2c’s oldest trains, which run between Essex and London, are to be refurbished as part of a major overhaul.

The trains that need refurbishing are the Class 357 Electrostars, ordered by c2c in 1997 to replace the older slam-door trains it inherited from British Rail during the privatisation of the railways. The trains were built at Alstom’s Derby Litchurch Lane site between 1999 and 2002, and need a major overhaul to keep them in service.

To carry out the work, c2c awarded the £8.8 million contract to Alstom.

The contract will involve all 74 four-car units and includes repairing huck bolt covers, body end corrosion, side vent corrosion, sole bar corrosion, roof corrosion, and repainting all the units.

The refurbishment work will take around two years to complete and will be undertaken at Alstom’s Ilford depot, and will add 25 more jobs to the depot’s existing 120 staff.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this new journey with c2c, rejuvenating the Class 357 fleet and enhancing the travel experience for fare-paying passengers. This contract underscores Alstom’s commitment to sustainable mobility and British craftsmanship, exemplified by our dedicated team at the Ilford depot,” said Peter Broadley, Service Managing Director UK and Ireland at Alstom.

Alstom’s Ilford depot opened in 1949 as an AC electric multiple unit (EMU) depot. Today, the site’s capabilities include modernisation, refurbishment, vehicle painting, re-branding and overhaul. The site has four main workshops with a capability for C4 (undercarriage) and C6 (body) classified overhauls, a logistics centre, paint facilities, and a ground lathe.

Alongside the Electrostars, c2c also operates twelve Class 720 Aventra trains, which were also built by Alstom in Derby.