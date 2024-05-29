A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at Highams Park station to mark its 150th anniversary.

The plaque was the idea of Network Rail’s chair, Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, who suggested it at an event to mark the actual anniversary date — on 17th November 2023. Suggested and now funded by Arriva Rail London, the plaque was unveiled on Saturday 25th May 2024, on the station’s exterior.

The plaque provides a snapshot of the station’s rich history, including its transition from a small wooden building to the Neville Ashbee design, which still stands today.

The station opened on 17th November 1873, originally called Hale End. It was renamed Highams Park on 1st October 1894, and on 1 May 1899, renamed again, this time to Highams Park & Hale End.

Neville Ashbee, the architect behind Liverpool Street station, redesigned the current station building at the turn of the century. In early 1969, the station name reverted to Highams Park, after the nearby manorial estate at the edge of Epping Forest.

Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, said: “I’m delighted to have unveiled this plaque at Highams Park Station. The history of Highams Park demonstrates how railway stations are key to the development of local economies and communities and this continues to the present day. It is great to see the pride the community takes in its station.”

Last year, a room thought to have been the old parcels office was reopened as a refurbished community centre.

The station became part of the London Overground network in 2015.