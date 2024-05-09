The government is expected to confirm that HS2 will dig tunnels linking the high-speed railway to Euston station, although there’s still no confirmation that Euston station will be built.

The Financial Times reported, citing industry sources, that approval for the £1 billion pair of tunnels from Old Oak Common to Euston is expected to be given shortly. The £1 billion cost is based on the 2019 figures, so the final bill will be higher to account for inflation since then. The ambition is to recover the cost of the tunnels from the wider Euston area redevelopment.

One official cited by the FT suggested that the cost of the tunnels could be recovered from a retrospective levy on property developers who have already started construction work in the area. That would be highly contentious as applying retrospective “taxes” is widely considered to be avoided at all costs due to the uncertainty it can cause. Property developers in London are also paying a levy towards the construction of the Elizabeth line, and will keep doing so until 2043.

Under the current plans, which may change again, the Euston station redevelopment will be funded by property developers who will then recover their investment by being able to build above the station.

It was always intended that some of the cost of the Euston station redevelopment would be recovered from oversite property developments, but the government’s requirement for more property above the station pushed the cost of the station up significantly because of the need for heavier foundations and podium slabs to support the buildings. In fact, in one report, HS2 estimated that the extra structural costs imposed on it to support the over-site development exceeded their budget for the station.

There was also the issue that in accounting terms, the cost of building the station accrued to HS2, but the surplus from the property development went to the Treasury, so HS2 saw costs rising but didn’t benefit from the increased revenues.

That decision made the cost of the new Euston station look worse than it was in reality.

Bundling the Euston station rebuild and the property development into one package at least solved the accounting problem, but expecting a property developer to invest around £6.5 billion in the site is a challenge. Adding in the risk of retrospective taxes adds to the uncertainty for the investors, which leads to higher costs to offset the risks.

Ahead of that, building the tunnels between Old Oak Common and Euston will remove one risk element and makes sense from an engineering perspective, even if it does mean there will be two large and largely unused railway tunnels for several years after HS2 opens between Old Oak Common and Birmingham.

One slight upside to the delay in tunnelling is that it opens the tantalising, if admittedly highly unlikely possibility of reviewing the decision to cancel the link between HS1 and HS2 just outside Euston station.

Although the link was intended to allow direct links from Birmingham (and the north) to Europe without stopping at London, it could be adapted slightly to include a junction outside St Pancras station. Such a junction could allow St Pancras station to act as a temporary terminus in London while Euston is being rebuilt.

That would put a strain on St Pancras station but it would be temporary and could be included in the existing St Pancras station redevelopment plans. Then, once Euston station opens, the HS1-HS2 link would enable a high-speed rail service between Birmingham and mainland Europe, which would also improve HS2’s economic position and help reduce CO2 emitting air traffic.

In the meantime, HS2 is busy building northwards and has announced that construction of the giant network of tunnels has now passed the halfway point — having dug 29 miles worth of tunnels that will link Old Oak Common with Birmingham.