Transport for London (TfL) has started allowing some of its tube stations to be used for private events.

Tube stations and similar locations have long been used for filming everything from heritage films to adverts and even Star Wars movies, but they’re very rarely used for events – until now at least.

TfL is now offering to hire out several tube stations, some of its river piers, and the cable car for events.

That includes the closed ticket halls at Aldwych, the disused Jubilee line platforms at Charing Cross, or the Waterloo and City line platforms and entrance at Bank station. Event organisers can also utilise TfL’s contemporary spaces, such as the IFS Cloud Cable Car, or river piers such as Tower Millennium Pier and Westminster Millennium Pier.

Charing Cross and Aldwych stations can accommodate events for up to 100 people, while Bank station can accommodate up to 150 people. The largest venue is Blackfriars Pier, which can accommodate 300 people.

All venues are offered as ‘dry hire’, meaning additional event licenses may be required from the local council for drinks receptions or some events.

Julie Dixon, Head of Customer Information, Design & Partnerships at TfL said: “There are so many interesting locations across the TfL network and I am excited that we are now able to offer some of these for exclusive event hire. They offer functionally great and iconic spaces that reflect the best of London and its history, making them the ideal location to host a variety of functions. They will not only appeal to transport enthusiasts, but also anyone looking for a more unique and non-conventional space to successfully hold their event.”

The renewed emphasis on event hire is a way of raising non-fare revenues for London’s transport.

The venue details are here.

The LT Museum is also a venue for hire.