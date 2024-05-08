London Underground staff were not trained to handle a situation in which people smashed a window to get out of a carriage at Clapham Common tube station, according to a report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

The incident saw a tube train stop after an alarm was pulled, and then passengers tried to break out of the train after reports of smelling smoke. The report found that station staff were not equipped to deal with an incident of this sort, even though lessons from a previous incident said staff training needed improving.

The incident occurred on the evening of 5th May 2023, when a train was leaving Clapham Common tube station and a passenger alarm was pulled inside the train. Passengers reported smelling smoke, and after a couple of minutes of the train being stopped and being unable to open the main doors, people started getting out of the train via the end doors.

Twenty seconds after the station alarm sounded, passengers waiting on the platform began to break the train’s bodyside windows to help people inside the train evacuate. Passengers inside the train also began to break these windows and evacuate through the openings onto the platform.

Around a hundred people got out of the train before a member of station staff could open the train doors manually and let the rest of the passengers out more conventionally.

The whole incident stemmed from the smell of fire and the appearance of smoke, but no fire was detected. It’s suspected that the smell came from the brakes, possibly debris that had gathered on one of the braking units.

However, the panic came from the failure to open the doors after the alarm was sounded and the apparent lack of communication from staff. Staff members communicated with each other to deal with the situation, but people in the carriages couldn’t see or hear what was happening, leading to panic about being stuck in a train where they could smell fire.

As with any incident, the RAIB investigated what happened to make recommendations to prevent a future occurrence.

A main element of the report’s findings was the confusion in communicating between station staff, the driver, and the line controllers, particularly about whether it was safe to open the train doors to let passengers out. Insufficient CCTV at Clapham Common station also meant there was a lack of information at the line controller, which added to the confusion about what was happening at the station.

The report found that London Underground had not provided “operational staff with the procedures or training needed to effectively identify and manage incidents where passenger behaviour can rapidly escalate and cause a more serious safety incident.”

This issue was also highlighted following an incident a decade earlier at Holland Park, and the report suggests that London Underground hadn’t fully retained the lessons from that earlier incident.

The RAIB report recommends that London Underground should review its rule book about passenger incidents and how to handle them and ensure that they are regularly reviewed. The report also recommended that train drivers be reminded of the importance of providing timely and consistent information to passengers when incidents occur.

Following the incident last May, TfL apologised for the distress caused to customers at Clapham Common and said it would “continue to do all we can to ensure the safety of all passengers,”

In line with best practice, RAIB investigations are conducted in a blame-free environment, and the report simply recommends ways to prevent future accidents.