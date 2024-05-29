One hundred thirty years ago, the first full-colour newspaper comic was published in the USA but only arrived in the UK by accident. This accident triggered the rise of comics in the UK, and now the Cartoon Museum is looking at how the USA and UK cartoonists influenced each other over the past century or so.

The accidental arrival of the New York World comics was due to unsold copies of the newspaper being used as heavy ballast in container ships heading to the UK and then being sold cheaply to local shops.

That odd trade in newspapers as ballast for shipping triggered an interest in UK newspapers in printing their own comics. However, unlike the USA, here in the UK comics were printed in B&W by newspapers, who wouldn’t move into colour print until the 1980s.

The Cartoon Museum’s exhibition focuses on one small, initially very American genre of comic—the superhero. Many early examples of Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon from the 1930s are on display, but it would take the Brits until 1967 to come up with Dan Dare.

The exhibition explores the early use of syndication for American comics to be printed in the UK, but int he 1980s the flow started to reverse, with more edgy British comics and artists heading stateside.

I learned that in the USA, there was a self-censorship in comics — so much for the land of the free — whereas the UK comics were darker and more adult themed, which appealed to Americans tired of the sanitised comics they were fed.

As an exhibition, it’s a mix of informative history and nostalgia, looking at some old comics that many will recognise.

The exhibition, HEROES: The British invasion of American comics is at the Cartoon Museum until 19th October 2024.

The exhibition is included in the cost of visiting the museum, which, as I have moaned about previously, makes it a bit expensive if you’ve been to the museum before as the permanent display doesn’t change that much. Would be nice if they offered an exhibition only ticket as well.