Local councils have commissioned a review of transport options, including extensions of the Elizabeth and Bakerloo lines, to push them forward.

The councils are all members of Local London, a lobbying group which includes Barking and Dagenham, Bexley, Bromley, Enfield, Greenwich, Havering, Newham, Redbridge, and Waltham Forest.

Boroughs in the Local London region say they have experienced significant demographic change and population growth, out-stripping national and London averages. However, they argue that investment in transport infrastructure in the eastern part of London has not kept pace with this growth.

The group Local London says it is advocating for accelerated investment in key transport infrastructure and for London to make rail planning and delivery decisions. To build support for the transport investments, they’ve commissioned Eksogen, part of GC Insight, to analyse the impact of investing in transport in the  nine-borough sub-region.

The full list of transport options that will be studied include:

  • A13 and South Barking Improvements
  • Bakerloo Line extension
  • Beam Park station
  • Elizabeth line to Ebbsfleet
  • London Overground between Enfield and Liverpool Street
  • Lower Thames Crossing
  • River Roding Crossing
  • Stratford International station
  • Stratford station
  • Thames ferry crossings
  • Thames piers and wharves development (including river bus options)
  • Thamesmead and Beckton Riverside Public Transport Programme (inc. DLR extension to Thamesmead/Belvedere)
  • Walthamstow Central station

Eksogen has been tasked with using existing research to quantify the benefits that can be unlocked through the priority investments identified in the Local London Transport Policy Position.

Cllr Baroness O’Neill of Bexley OBE, Chairman of Local London and Leader of London Borough of Bexley said “As the fastest growing part of London, we need investment in transport infrastructure to ensure residents can access work, education and leisure activities easily. Ekosgen’s research will quantify the economic growth, housing and job supply benefits of investing in transport, and identify projected transport needs of this fast-growing part of London. This is about ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth across our boroughs now and in the future.”

One comment
  1. Paul Parkinson says:
    28 May 2024 at 4:35 pm

    London Borough of Bexley have been vetoing additional river crossings and other transport infra packages for years. For her to come out and say this is pure hypocrisy.

    Reply

