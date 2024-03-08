This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The Northern line’s Battersea Power Station is about to get a second entrance with more escalators leading to a recently opened part of the Battersea estate. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Bringing more commercial freedom to the UK’s rail system will help bring down fares for passengers, the boss of Lumo and Hull trains has argued. CityAM

Thousands of commuters stranded as one of UK’s busiest train lines blocked Independent

South Western Railway (SWR) is launching an Out of Home campaign highlighting some of the verbal abuse its workers have been subjected to by agitated customers. Little Black Book

Old Oak Common Lane could be shut for years for HS2 work Kilburn Times

‘Bonkers’ not to run railway into Euston, says HS2 contractor Building

Burst water pipe stops trains at Lea Bridge Station Walthamstow Echo

Chiltern Railways has recovered more than £400,000 in lost income through tackling almost 4000 cases of fare evasion in the past year. This is Oxfordshire

Hundreds of Kent firms hope for Eurostar services to return amid claims its withdrawal has hit them in the pocket. Kent Online

Next Friday, there will be a very special visitor to Marylebone station – an Intercity 125 train, and you could be on it. ianVisits

A new train service between London and central Scotland has been given the go-ahead. The Herald

Britain’s rail crisis is getting worse with more than 1,000 train cancellations a day amid growing fears over crumbling infrastructure and ageing carriages, iNews

Chaos at Charing Cross as trains cancelled over trespasser on tracks Independent

Commuters, including a cancer patient who needed medical attention, were left stranded for three hours after a train hit a tree that had fallen on the line in south London. Standard

Miscellaneous

Guinea pig abandoned with note at Canning Town Tube station BBC News

A visibly Jewish passenger was traveling on a London Underground train on Wednesday when he was confronted by a man who accused him of killing Muslims Jerusalem Post

London hospitality poised for off-peak tube and rail fare Fridays Harpers

TfL is expected to declare its first ever ‘operating surplus’ but it isn’t enough to cover projects such as replacing Bakerloo line trains, the mayor says Standard

The toy train company, BRIO has started selling a London Underground themed train set that’s been officially licensed to carry the tube logo. ianVisits

Trainline launches campaign to encourage UK rail travel BTN

Disabled rights activist left trapped alone on train after staff forget to set up wheelchair ramp and passengers leave Deadline News

How have Londoners reacted to the new Overground names? YouGov

TfL prices: About 40% of journeys on London public transport network to cost more despite Sadiq fares freeze Standard

“Sensationally Naff”: The 1995 plans to rebrand Tube stations after advertisers Londonist

A club DJ from Morecambe will return to our television screens trying to convince antiques dealers to buy an iconic London Underground sign. Beyond Radio

Poems on London’s underground: free riches I hold in high esteem The Guardian

And finally: Chelsea [football club] once hatched a wild plan to build a futuristic stadium on the roof of Waterloo Station, it has been claimed. The Sun

The image is from a March 2014 article: The crazy plan to divert the Bakerloo Line to Bank Station