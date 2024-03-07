Not far from Kew in southwest London is the government’s repository for its historic records, where people spend hours studying old documents for interesting nuggets that you may later read in a book, or a website article.

(c) National Archives

If you’ve seen TV documentaries in which a presenter is taken into an archive and shown a document pulled out of the long racks of boxes, you might be a tad disappointed to learn that this is just for TV and is not how researchers usually read the documents.

What really happens is that the documents are taken upstairs to a reading room, which is where researchers actually do their work – not in the warehouse filled with rows of boxes.

However, the National Archives has recently started running tours of the archive storage itself — so a rare chance to see this usually hidden space.

The tours run monthly on a Thursday afternoon and cost £12 per person.

You can book tickets here.

If you’ve not visited before, the National Archives is about a 10-minute walk from Kew Gardens station on the Richmond branch of the District and London Overground lines.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert