The toy train company, BRIO has started selling a London Underground themed train set that’s been officially licensed to carry the tube logo.

They’ve long sold a generic underground train toy kit, but it’s not really a proper tube train that a Londoner would recognise, so TfL’s licensing agency IMG has secured a partnership to launch an official Tube BRIO train.

A part of BRIO’s Trains of the World series, the toys replicate the London Underground’s classic red, white and blue design bringing the authentic British experience to children’s playrooms.

The push locomotive plays sounds and lights up as it travels through the red tube tunnel and includes a three-part push train, a ‘Tube’ tunnel, two play figures and a London Underground sign.

Stina Wallin, International Product Manager for BRIO, said, “Our range of toy trains, known as BRIO World, is designed to help children discover and explore the world in a fun and playful way. Introducing such an iconic train to our playsets is a fantastic opportunity for children all around the world to get a sense of the London experience.”

Ellen Sankey, Brand Licensing Manager for TfL, said: “We are particularly excited for this launch of London Underground-inspired toy train, as TfL’s brand embarks into the children’s toy market. With BRIO being one of the world’s leading toy companies, we look forward to bringing our instantly recognisable Underground trains to children across the world, allowing them to play with a little piece of London and its transport network at home.”

The new London Underground BRIO train kit is available from Amazon or direct from BRIO, and will be sold by Argos and John Lewis later this month.

36085 London Underground Train includes 7 pieces: 1x Underground Train, 2x Underground Carriages, 1x Tube Tunnel, 2x Passenger Characters, 1x Underground Sign.