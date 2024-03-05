The Northern line’s joint-newest tube station, at Battersea Power Station, is about to get a second entrance with more escalators leading to a recently opened part of the Battersea estate.

The station is designed with two tube train platforms, leading up to a large ticket hall concourse, and then three sets of escalators take people up to street level. What people might not realise is that the station was designed to have a second entrance, but it remains hidden away behind a blank wall.

After getting off a train and arriving at the ticket barriers, most people will instinctively turn left and leave the station via the escalators, but look right, and the large blank wall suddenly stands out as noticeably unfinished compared to the rest of the station.

Behind that blank wall is an empty concrete box that was built ready to accept more escalators, but not until a surface building was ready for the entrance to open. The tube station’s second entrance sits underneath a large office block, 50 Electric Boulevard, and after the hoardings around that came down recently, one of the street-level shops was left looking as if it’s waiting for a tenant to move in.

In fact, that’s the tube station entrance — and a consultation currently being carried out by the Battersea developer for an unrelated block of flats nearby has confirmed that the new tube station entrance will open early in 2025.

Ahead of that, Transport for London (TfL) needs to install the new escalators and fit out the empty concrete box, and you can see a very subtle hint that work is starting.

The rotating artwork that runs along the width of the tube station used to pass through the blank wall, but when the empty box behind became a building site, they had to make the joint smoke-tight to comply with fire safety regulations in an underground space, so the artwork has been cut back a bit.

The artwork, created by Alexandre da Cunha, will be restored when the new entrance opens.

Now that work has started on fitting out the station entrance and escalator box, the station’s second entrance is currently expected to open in Q1 2025.

A TfL spokesperson said: “Working in partnership with Battersea Power Station Development Company, work is well underway on building a second step-free entrance to the Underground station at Battersea Power Station which opened as part of the Northern Line Extension in September 2021. The new Western Entrance on Electric Boulevard will provide additional step-free access to the existing station and a more direct link to the Battersea Power Station development. It will include two new escalators, a new lift and is due for completion in spring 2025.”