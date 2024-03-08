Ahead of the release of the new King Charles III banknotes in June, there’s a charity ballot that will let you win a set of low-serial numbered banknotes.

For collectors, the lower the serial number, the better, and the auction house Spink & Son has an agreement with the Bank of England to run this first release ballot. As it’s a ballot, the price is fixed at an affordable amount, as winners will have the opportunity to purchase a full set of the newly issued notes at 50% above their face value.

Therefore, a full set of £50, £20, £10, and £5 banknotes would cost you £127.50.

All proceeds will be donated to charity.

It’s a bit complicated to enter the ballot, as you need to have an account on the Spink & Son website first (sign up here), then click here to enter the ballot.

Good luck!

In addition to the ballot, Spink & Son will host summer auctions of low-serial numbered notes.

In the meantime, you can see the new banknotes at the Bank of England Museum in their new exhibition.

The museum is free to visit and open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm (excluding Bank Holidays), and late until 8pm (last entry 7.30pm) every third Thursday of the month.