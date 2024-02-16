This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Sadiq Khan tells passengers on crisis-hit Central Line: Make sure to get refunds for delays Standard

Report finds Northern line has highest dust levels BBC News

First glimpse at Paddington station’s new Bakerloo line entrance ianVisits

‘Packed trains and delays on the new misery line’ BBC News

A factory in Yorkshire is to build the majority of the new tube trains for the Piccadilly line, the manufacturer, Siemens Mobility has confirmed. ianVisits

Green mayoral candidate would prioritise toilets on tube Barnet Post

Elizabeth line

Elizabeth line’s ‘staggering achievement’ with 300m journeys made since opening Standard

The Elizabeth line and four stations along the line have been shortlisted for the annual RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) London Awards. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Wheelchair user forced to crawl up station stairs due to broken lifts – while staff ‘laugh’ Mirror

No more orange – new tube map shows the renamed London Overground lines ianVisits

Cost of delayed Arterio train fleet withheld by government BBC News

Post-Brexit border ‘chaos’ for Eurostar passengers, Sadiq Khan warns iNews

Chiltern Railways has invited proposals from established rolling stock owners for the lease and maintenance of between 25 and 70 existing vehicles to operate inter-city and regional services Rail

Trains diverted from London Victoria after station evacuated Metro

c2c delays and cancellations due to attempted cable theft Echo News

Two more sinkholes have formed above the HS2 tunnel in the Chilterns. Tunnels & Tunelling

“Urgent repairs” are set to cause disruption on the train line between Alexandra Palace and Stevenage, following a landslip. The Comet

The horror story of HS2: How a flagship project became a parable of Britain’s problems The Economist (£)

Ministers have lowered performance standards for the UK’s largest rail franchise after its operator Govia Thameslink Railway failed on most measures of service quality in the first year of its contract. FT (£)

Avanti must ‘do better’ amid fears HS2 cutbacks will reduce capacity, MPs told Lancashire Post

Miscellaneous

The man building homes near the Tube Inside Housing

5 London Underground stations that totally ripped off other buildings Londonist

TfL’s AI tube station experiment is amazing and slightly terrifying Odds and Ends of History

Sealed-off parts of Holborn tube station will be opened to the public later this year, as part of the London Transport Museum’s Hidden London tours. ianVisits

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a stabbing at a train station in Twickenham. Local London

And finally: Someone has created a tube map with how stations are actually pronounced The Tab

The image is from a Feb 2019 article: The surprising reason for London Underground’s new heritage signs