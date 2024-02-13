Sealed-off parts of Holborn tube station will be opened to the public later this year, as part of the London Transport Museum’s Hidden London tours.

Holborn tube station has many hidden spaces, including the disused rail link to Aldwych tube station, and there are sealed-off platforms often used by the London Underground to test new ideas in a tube-like environment.

The tours, which will start in August, will include the rarely seen Aldwych crossover junction, an unexpected view of the Piccadilly line and the two closed platforms of the former Aldwych branch, complete with vintage posters, original Leslie Green Edwardian design and an original early 20th-century signalling cabin.

Tickets for the tours will cost £45 / £42 concessions and includes half price one-day entry to London Transport Museum (within a month of your tour date).

The tour itself will last just under an hour and a half.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 21st February at 10am from here, or you can get advanced booking on Tuesday 20th February if you sign up for the LT Museum’s newsletter here, and they will email a link to you on Tuesday morning.