Sealed-off parts of Holborn tube station will be opened to the public later this year, as part of the London Transport Museum’s Hidden London tours.
Holborn tube station has many hidden spaces, including the disused rail link to Aldwych tube station, and there are sealed-off platforms often used by the London Underground to test new ideas in a tube-like environment.
The tours, which will start in August, will include the rarely seen Aldwych crossover junction, an unexpected view of the Piccadilly line and the two closed platforms of the former Aldwych branch, complete with vintage posters, original Leslie Green Edwardian design and an original early 20th-century signalling cabin.
Tickets for the tours will cost £45 / £42 concessions and includes half price one-day entry to London Transport Museum (within a month of your tour date).
The tour itself will last just under an hour and a half.
Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 21st February at 10am from here, or you can get advanced booking on Tuesday 20th February if you sign up for the LT Museum’s newsletter here, and they will email a link to you on Tuesday morning.
My friend doesn’t like Holborn Tube Station as it takes longer to walk while Changing to another line. But I Think Holborn Tube Station Should be Step Free Access in the future.
Interesting to see an Eastbound platform 2 Central line route map on the tunnel wall of the Aldwych branch.
My friend finds the L in Holborn confusing especially when trying to find the step-free exit.
They are still taking the mick with their prices, I see. Not overly generous with their concession prices either.
I travelled on the Holborn to Aldwych branch a few times in the 1970’s, when it was still in use. The cost was a standard one stop tube fare and that included a train ride and access to the platforms at both Holborn and Aldwych and all public areas at both ends plus the train ride!
The prices they charge for these open days are bloody outrageous!