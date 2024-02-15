The Elizabeth line and four stations along the line have been shortlisted for the annual RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) London Awards.
The four stations being nominated are:
- Abbey Wood station by Fereday Pollard Architects
- Paddington Elizabeth line station by Weston Williamson + Partners
- Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth line station by Hawkins\Brown
- Woolwich Elizabeth line station by Weston Williamson + Partners
And also the Elizabeth line itself, by Grimshaw, Maynard Design, Equation and Atkins
In total, 76 projects in the London area have been shortlisted along with the railway.
The regional winners will be announced in the spring and then considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for the RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the UK’s best new building – will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, and announced in September.
The Stirling Prize winner will be announced in October.
The projects that have been shortlisted are:
- Abbey Wood Station by Fereday Pollard Architects
- Artist Studio by VATRAA Architecture
- All Saints by EPR Architects
- Battersea Power Station Phase Two by WilkinsonEyre
- Bradbury Works by [Y/N] Studio
- Brent Cross Town Visitor Pavilion by Moxon Architects
- Bromley Old Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard
- Camden Market Canopy by vPPR Architects for LabTech
- Chowdhury Walk by Al-Jawad Pike
- Cork House by Polysmiths
- Corner Fold House by Whittaker Parsons
- Courtyard Housing by Edward Williams Architects
- Dover Court Estate by Pollard Thomas Edwards
- Dukes Meadow Footbridge by Moxon Architects
- Dulwich House by Proctor & Shaw
- Embassy of the Slovak Republic by BD London
- Ex-Council House Transformation by VATRAA Architecture
- Fish Island Village by Haworth Tompkins, Lyndon Goode Architects, Pitman Tozer Architects and Bureau de Change
- Francis Holland School House by IID Architects
- Hampstead House by Coppin Dockray
- Hendon Waterside Phase 4, Block H1 by Makower Architects
- Highgate House by Emil Eve Architects
- Holland Park Garden House by David Money Architects
- King’s Cross Masterplan by Allies and Morrison and Porphyrios Associates
- Leighton House by BDP
- Love Walk II by Knox Bhavan Architects
- Low Energy House by Architecture for London
- LSBU Hub WilkinsonEyre
- Montacute Yards by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- National Portrait Gallery by Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell
- Oasis Academy Silvertown, by Rivington Street Studio
- Olympic Way & Olympic Steps by Dixon Jones and vPPR Architects
- Orwell House by Bell Phillips
- Oxford Road by Coffey Architects
- Paddington Elizabeth Line Station by Weston Williamson + Partners
- Peckham House by Surman Weston
- Pitzhanger Hub by Jo Townshend Architects
- Rotherhithe Primary School by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
- Royal Academy of Dance by Takero Shimazaki Architects
- Sambrook’s Brewery, RAM Quarter by Roger Mears Architects LLP
- Shakespeare Tower by Takero Shimazaki Architects
- Six Columns by 31/44 Architects
- Somerset Road Covered Courts: All England Lawn Tennis Club by Hopkins Architects
- St Andrew’s Holborn by DaeWha Kang Design
- St John’s Waterloo by Eric Parry Architects
- St. Mary’s Walthamstow by Matthew Lloyd Architects
- St. Michael’s, Fulwell by Malcolm Fryer Architects
- Sunday Mills by Assael Architecture
- Sycamore House by Jonathan Wilson RIBA
- Taper House by Merrett Houmøller Architects, All & Nxthing & Rosebank Landscaping
- Technique by Buckley Gray Yeoman
- Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel by Henley Halebrown
- The Africa Centre by Freehaus
- The Arbour by Boehm Lynas Architects and GS8
- The Artists Residence by Gregory Phillips Architects
- The Black & White Building by Waugh Thistleton Architects
- The Department Store Studios by Squire & Partners
- The Elizabeth Line by Grimshaw, Maynard Design, Equation and Atkins
- The Gilbert & George Centre by SIRS Architects
- The Learning Tree Nursery by Delve Architects
- The Parcels Building by Grafton Architects
- The Tannery by Coffey Architects
- The Tree House by Bell Phillips
- The Rowe by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Tori Ann Walk by Al-Jawad Pike
- Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth Line station by Hawkins\Brown
- Unity Place by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Alison Brooks Architects, Gort Scott, RM_A Architects
- Urbanest City by APT London and Hopkins Architects
- Verna, Acton Gardens by GRID Architects and Countryside Partnerships
- White House School by vPPR Architects
- White Patio House by Pashenko Works
- Woolwich Elizabeth Line Station by Weston Williamson + Partners
- 67 Southwark Street by Allies and Morrison
- 10 Lewis Cubitt Square by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- 22 Handyside Street by Coffey Architects
- 98-100 De Beauvoir Road by Henley Halebrown
Hello Ian,
I use the central stations regularly and have been quite disappointed with how quickly the curved walls have become quite grimy. I know (I think it was a tweet from you) that TFL are looking into vinyls to hide the ‘ghosts’ behind the seats but parts of the rest of the walls don’t look good either. Hopefully the walls just need a deep clean but if the grime is getting embedded in the walls then the material choice wasn’t great.