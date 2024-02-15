The Elizabeth line and four stations along the line have been shortlisted for the annual RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) London Awards.

The four stations being nominated are:

  • Abbey Wood station by Fereday Pollard Architects
  • Paddington Elizabeth line station by Weston Williamson + Partners
  • Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth line station by Hawkins\Brown
  • Woolwich Elizabeth line station by Weston Williamson + Partners

And also the Elizabeth line itself, by Grimshaw, Maynard Design, Equation and Atkins

Woolwich station (c) ianVisits

In total, 76 projects in the London area have been shortlisted along with the railway.

The regional winners will be announced in the spring and then considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for the RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the UK’s best new building – will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, and announced in September.

The Stirling Prize winner will be announced in October.

The projects that have been shortlisted are:

One comment
  1. Liam says:
    15 February 2024 at 4:28 pm

    Hello Ian,
    I use the central stations regularly and have been quite disappointed with how quickly the curved walls have become quite grimy. I know (I think it was a tweet from you) that TFL are looking into vinyls to hide the ‘ghosts’ behind the seats but parts of the rest of the walls don’t look good either. Hopefully the walls just need a deep clean but if the grime is getting embedded in the walls then the material choice wasn’t great.

    Reply

