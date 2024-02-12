A factory in Yorkshire is to build the majority of the new tube trains for the Piccadilly line, the manufacturer, Siemens Mobility has confirmed.

The factory, at Goole in the East Riding of Yorkshire, had been expected to build about half of the new tube trains, with the rest assembled in Austria, but changes to when the trains will be delivered to London have allowed more of them to be built in the UK.

The first trains will be built at the Siemens factory in Austria, and then production will shift to the UK when the Yorkshire factory is ready to start work, which is expected to be this Spring.

The change in where the trains will be built is due to TfL’s financial situation and delays in delivering depot and infrastructure enabling works to store the new trains when delivered to London. Although the first of the new trains is still on target to come into service in 2025, delivery of each train afterwards could have arrived sooner than the depots would be ready.

Siemens and TfL have now agreed to re-phase the delivery of the later trains so that they don’t need to be stored elsewhere while the depot upgrades are still being carried out.

When announced last December, it was expected that the UK factory would see a modest increase in how many trains were built there, but Siemens Mobility has now confirmed that 80 percent of the new trains will be built in the UK.

Siemens Mobility is in the final stages of fitting out its new train factory in Goole, where it has been investing some £200 million in a new “rail village” to build the new Piccadilly line trains, and the expectation of replacement trains for the Bakerloo and Central lines in the future. The whole rail village will employ up to 700 people and create up to 1,700 jobs in the supply chain.

Stuart Harvey, TfL’s Chief Capital Officer, said: “Producing more Piccadilly line trains in Goole will support local supply chains, clearly demonstrating how investment in transport in London benefits the whole of the UK. We have ensured that this development will not impact when the first train arrives for testing in London later this year, ahead of entering service in 2025, nor the planned timetable uplift in 2027.”

“Subject to long-term certainty on Government funding, the factory in Goole is also expected to deliver a replacement fleet for the Bakerloo line, which at more than 50 years old is the oldest train in passenger service in the UK.”

The first Piccadilly line train has been delivered from Goole’s sister factory in Vienna, and has been undergoing testing at Siemens Mobility’s German test centre ahead of the first train arriving in London this summer. Transport for London (TfL) will then carry out further infrastructure testing and integration before the new trains start entering passenger service in London in 2025.

The Piccadilly line trains are based on Siemens Mobility’s Inspiro family of metro trains and offer passengers an improved customer experience with walk-through, air-conditioned carriages and improved accessibility. The new metro trains will increase capacity by around 10 percent and are also lighter than existing designs which will mean the trains are more energy efficient as well as providing a smoother ride for passengers.

In addition to the 10% increase in passenger capacity per train, the line will also see the number of trains increased from 24 to 27 trains per hour by May 2028.

The new trains are also air-conditioned, so they’ll be far more pleasant to ride in during the summer.

Rolling stock for the UK train market will be assembled at the factory, starting with new Piccadilly line Tube trains for TfL, and all future UK orders, including the Bakerloo line trains, subject to TfL securing further funding from Government to renew the life-expired fleet.