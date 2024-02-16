A strike which would have severely disrupted the London Overground next week has been called off.

The strike, by RMT members, would have taken place on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th February but has now been cancelled after the union received an improved pay offer.

The union will now put the offer to its members to see if they approve it — if not, then a planned rail strike for Monday 4th March and Tuesday 5th March could still go ahead.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Overground members working for Arriva Rail London have made progress through their determination to take strike action.

“The dispute is not over but we have made sufficient progress to suspend the action next week in order for our members to assess the new offer fully in a referendum.”

In other RMT news, London Underground staff will also receive a pay rise of 5% with consolidated payments of £1,000. Those members on less than £40,000 will get an additional consolidated payment. The RMT says that it has also secured progress towards enhanced travel facilities on national rail services.