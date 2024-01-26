This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Underground: Central line commuters vent anger as shortage of trains cripples service yet again Standard

Tube driver reveals exact seats where drivers can hear you talk HuffPo

Transport for London (TfL) is exploring new ideas to reduce screeching noise from trains inside tube tunnels. ianVisits

A cyclist launched into a furious rant on the London underground after accusing a man of trying to dodge the ticket fare. Express

Elizabeth line

Elizabeth line boss apologises to commuters caught up in rush-hour meltdown Standard

Because Network Rail works along the Great Eastern Main Line, there won’t be any Elizabeth line services east of Stratford each weekend in February. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Rishi Sunak has ‘no interest’ in ending train strikes, The Independent’s Simon Calder says Independent

Driver admits crashing into Rainham railway station in confession to British Transport Police after pictures of damage shared Kent Online

Former Crossrail TBM digs new HS2 tunnel at Old Oak Common ianVisits

More than 40,000 fines for ticketless travel were issued by two rail companies in 2023, with 8,760 resulting in prosecutions. BBC News

Eurostar will continue direct Amsterdam-London service despite Dutch station renovation NL Times

Enfield Council’s draft local planning policy has outlined a number of areas where property developments could fund railway station upgrades. ianVisits

Rail firm c2c has issued an update to commuters after card payments were suspended over issues which saw some passengers debited “multiple times” for a ticket. Echo News

A project by Network Rail to replace a 100-year-old bridge on Kingsbury Road in Dalston is reaching an important milestone this coming weekend. Rail UK

London-Paris travellers snub ‘expensive’ Eurostar for plane The Local

DLR

Pontoon Dock DLR station, on the Woolwich to Canning Town branch, could get a major upgrade with six new escalators to cope with surging passenger numbers. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

The latest edition of Tubeworker, a socialist industrial bulletin for London Underground workers, by London Underground workers. Workers Liberty

Why do tunnels fascinate us? The Spectator

Make it beautiful, but not iconic: Moxon’s challenging brief to design HS2 viaducts in Buckinghamshire Building Design

Police have released an image of a person they wish to speak to after reports of a man exposing himself on a tube train. Ham & High

Wish You Were (Still) Here: Euston Station’s Great Hall Londonist

TfL fares changes in detail Diamond Geezer

In Pictures: London Underground in the 1990s London World

And finally: Former rail worker converts part of his home into library dedicated to the railways ITVX

The image is from a Jan 2022 article: The South Kensington subway – a history