Because Network Rail works along the Great Eastern Main Line, there won’t be any Elizabeth line services east of Stratford each weekend in February.

The engineering works will also affect Greater Anglia services between Shenfield and Liverpool Street stations.

Network Rail says that the closures are needed as it will be working to maintain infrastructure between Stratford, Shenfield, Billericay and Southend Victoria as well as weekend work at the site of the new Beaulieu Park station.

These works are set to take place over the following weekends, which will affect Greater Anglia and Elizabeth line services:

Saturday 3 February and Sunday 4 February

Saturday 10 February and Sunday 11 February

Saturday 17 February and Sunday 18 February

Saturday 24 February and Sunday 25 February

In addition, on Sunday 18th February, there won’t be an Elizabeth line service between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

For the train nerds, this does mean that Elizabeth line trains will be reversing at Stratford station and using the crossover at the west of the station to swap between tracks, which is a fairly unusual movement.

Some of the maintenance tasks being carried out include:

Track maintenance, including switches and crossings

Overhead line work between Ilford and Goodmayes

Maintenance of a signal gantry between Bethnal Green and Stratford Bridge

Inspection of culverts and structures between Forest Gate and Shenfield

Replacement of footbridge steps at Ilford station

De-vegetation to manage leaf fall and reduce risk of damage from falling trees and branches.

Removal of litter and graffiti

Mark Walker, Network Rail Anglia route infrastructure engineer, said: “These works play an essential role to maintain the reliability and safety of our railway. Each improvement, inspection, survey, and maintenance task emphasise our commitment to passenger safety, and keeping our infrastructure in good condition on a heavily used part of the network into central London is very important. I’d like to thank all our customers for their patience while we carry out these essential tasks.”