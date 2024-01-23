Transport for London (TfL) is exploring new ideas to reduce screeching noise from trains inside tube tunnels.

Most of the noise comes from wear and tear on the top of the rail where the surface becomes affected by a type of track wear caused by repeated acceleration and braking, called rail corrugation. Once this process has started, it will worsen exponentially as time progresses.

Noise on the London Underground has worsened in recent years thanks to the introduction of automatic train operation, which can allow trains to run more reliably and closer together but also means there is more acceleration and braking by the automatic system, and that increases rail corrugation on the tracks.

There is less corrugation on manually driven trains with more speed variation (Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines), as this map shows.

The solution, other than eventually replacing the track, is to run an engineering train over the track and regrind the surface of the rail to create a new smooth surface.

TfL currently spends around £7-10m a year on rail grinding (for both critical maintenance needs and noise reduction), so it’s already a significant part of the annual maintenance bill. However, there’s only so much track that can be fixed, and the problems can build up to create very noisy trips which are uncomfortable for passengers, not to mention the staff who drive the trains.

Last June, TfL’s Commissioner, Andy Lord, said an international innovation competition was being set up to look for novel solutions to reduce track noise in addition to their routine rail grinding. In a written reply to Caroline Pidgeon AM, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, recently said that TfL’s Open Innovation team is working on the market research questionnaire to send to the industry for feedback.

TfL is also planning other trials which could reduce noise levels.

Ideas include using tuned mass dampers (absorptive materials that would be fixed to a tunnel wall), which TfL hopes will reduce airborne noise levels and slow the corrugation rate on rails.

TfL is also undertaking a Variable Speed Trial on the Northern line between Tufnell Park and Kentish Town, to determine if this slows down corrugation without negatively impacting service levels.

A similar trial took place last year on the Jubilee line around Canning Town, and while slower trains did reduce track noise, it would affect the timetable if maintained, so trains had to resume normal speeds again. To help reduce noise affecting residential housing around the station, TfL is working on fitting sound-absorbent materials around the tube tunnel entrance, which should be in place by this spring.

Noise on the Victoria line between Finsbury Park and Seven Sisters was highlighted for attention but was delayed due to work elsewhere on the line last year and being considered for rail grinding this spring. TfL is also making a spot check on the tracks in the South Wimbledon area where rail grinding last September appears to have not fixed all the problems.

TfL is also in the process of removing some track fastenings added a few years back, which, while they reduce track noise affecting residential homes near the railways, perversely seem to increase it inside the trains themselves by speeding up the incidence of rail corrugation on the tracks. Unfortunately, replacing all the track fastenings will cost around £60 million.

However, on a network as extensive and varied as the London Underground, no one solution will fix everything, and rail noise is an inevitable side effect of running trains over the tracks. The best solution is spending more money on maintenance, which will always be a challenge, and even more so in the post-pandemic financial times.