Enfield Council’s draft local planning policy has outlined a number of areas where property developments could fund railway station upgrades.

As a planning policy, it doesn’t mean there are housing developments under consideration, only that the council has indicated that it would be more supportive of developments in preselected areas if someone comes along with a plan. If a developer does eye up a plot, they are also now aware of what local area improvements they can be expected to offer to sweeten the deal.

Looking through the lengthy draft document, the potential railway station improvements would look like:

Brimsdown station

A modest development on the Brimsdown sports ground could contribute towards improvements to access and facilities at the nearby station, supported by some additional housing in clusters around the area.

Bush Hill Park station

The addition of 80 homes at the Main Avenue estate should contribute towards improvements to access and facilities at Bush Hill Park station.

Crews Hill station

Possible redevelopment of land around the station for upwards of 2,000 homes should be safeguarded to provide a new entrance to the rail station from the west. Currently, the entrance is down a side road on the east.

Edmonton Green station

A proposed redevelopment of the shopping centre could add upwards of 1,000 new homes in time, and fund improvements to both the railway station and the bus station.

Enfield Town station

There’s an empty plot of land next to Enfield Town station which used to be the Enfield Arms pub until it was demolished in 2005. The council wants that site to be used for housing, and to fund improvements to the pedestrian space outside the station.

They also suggest it may also contribute to increased peak hour trains on the London Overground, which would likely need a far bigger development than could be achived in the site.

Oakwood station

Building around 50 homes on the station car park should contribute to street improvements around the station.

Silver Street station

A cluster of housing projects around the station are expected to contribute towards access improvements to create an accessible route up to the platform, which is raised up on a bridge above a main road.

Southbury station

A mixed-use redevelopment of the Morrisons and Tesco supermarkets on either side of the station which could add about 820 new homes would also be expected to contribute to improvements at the railway station.

The redevelopment of the Crown Road lorry park would be expected to improve cycle and pedestrian routes to the station.

Turkey Street station

Redevelopment of the Exeter Road estate could contribute to public realm improvements to Turkey Street station.