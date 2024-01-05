This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Plans to improve one of the London Bridge tube station entrances have been put on hold after the property development that would have enabled it was blocked. ianVisits

Londoners can expect a busy year of upgrades to its Tube as Transport for London (TfL) confirmed today they will deliver vital upgrades despite a government funding shortfall. RTM

A cascading series of strikes next week will cause severe disruption for most of the week, according to warnings from Transport for London (TfL). ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Commuters stuck on Elizabeth Line train ‘for an hour’ after power supply issue Standard

Transport improvements, such as the Elizabeth Line, have opened up new places for Central London workers to live, meaning ‘commutable London’ has expanded significantly. Property Reporter

The appearance of shadowy ghosts has plagued some of the Elizabeth line’s central London stations, and now TfL is trying to banish them. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

£8m tax windfall awaits HS2 suppliers after HMRC legislative blunder Contractor Calculator

Eurostar has been reprimanded by the advertising watchdog after promoting a £39 fare that applied to only a “very small percentage” of available seats. Standard

Visually-impaired passengers take part in London ‘Try a train’ trial Rail Advent

Brockley rail station in south London is having land safeguarded for a future new station entrance as part of a neighbouring housing development. ianVisits

Eurostar warned customers travelling from London on Sunday of potential delays after flooding forced the cancellation of all Saturday trains. Yahoo News

DLR

The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) had disruptions to its service amidst Storm Henk. Romford Recorder

Miscellaneous

The Home Office turfed a refugee out onto the street with two hours’ notice, leaving him to sleep in Paddington station for a week while surviving on coffee and biscuits. Open Democracy

Jamie Dornan ‘not proud’ as he admits to stalking woman on London Underground Belfast Live

TfL learning lessons from the Burberry Street station controversy ianVisits

Fare dodgers will be stamped out under my Mayoralty, writes Susan Hall LBC

Man jailed for exposing himself on Piccadilly line train carriage he boarded at Acton Town Ealing News

And finally: Rail worker Rizwan Javed honoured with MBE for saving 29 lives Eastern Eye

