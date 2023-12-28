Brockley rail station in south London is having land safeguarded for a future new station entrance as part of a neighbouring housing development.

Currently, the station on the London Overground has two north-south aligned platforms, with a station entrance on the eastern side and a footbridge linking the two platforms. People on the western side have to cross over the railway on a public footbridge to enter the station, and if heading into London, they have to walk back across another footbridge to get to the northbound platform.

The public footbridge is also quite narrow and hemmed in between a block of flats and an industrial yard.

The industrial yard is now being considered for redevelopment as a block of flats, and thanks to a quirk, part of it could be offered as a new northbound platform entrance for the railway station.

The block of flats would run along the side of the railway station, and the opportunity arises because the flats have to leave a large gap in the building because there’s a big Thames Water mains pipe underneath, and the developer can’t put anything heavy on top of it.

The developer plans to build on either side of the Thames Water easement and span the gap with the flats, leaving open a covered corridor. That corridor could lead to a new entrance to Brockley station on the other side, providing direct access to the northbound platform.

The developer says that they held a meeting with Network Rail and Transport for London in June 2023, where it was confirmed that although the principle of a new entrance to the station was supported, it was not required at this time.

What they have agreed to do though is to preserve the access route through the building for future use as a station entrance should the need and funding present themselves. Although likely to be just a row of ticket barriers, there is an opportunity to provide a ticket office, and the design will allow for stairs, ramp and/or lift within Network Rail land.

If planning is granted for the block of flats, then safeguarding of land for the future station entrance would be captured within the Section 106 legal agreement.

Even without the new entrance, access will be slightly easier as the new building will be set back by just over a metre from the property boundary to open up a bit more pavement space ahead of the existing public footpath over the railway

The planning application is now with Lewisham Council to decide upon.