Plans to improve one of the London Bridge tube station entrances have been put on hold after the property development that would have enabled it was blocked.

The entrance is on Borough High Street and provides access to the Jubilee and Northern lines, but has a narrow entrance that faces directly onto an equally narrow and busy pavement. Plans for a new office tower behind the entrance building would have allowed a new doorway to be cut into the rear of the building, thus creating two doorways for passengers to use.

It had been expected that about half of the people who use the Borough High Street entrance would have used the rear doorway route, significantly reducing pressure on the main pavement outside the front of the station.

While the New City Court property development would have seen a rather unremarkable 1980s office building demolished, the size of its replacement was pretty tall, and Southwark Council initially rejected the planning application. Recently, an appeal by the developer was rejected by the Secretary of State for Housing and Planning.

In the latest report by TfL’s Programmes and Investment Committee, TfL confirmed that the developer would not proceed with the scheme and would cease working on the project.