Plans to improve one of the London Bridge tube station entrances have been put on hold after the property development that would have enabled it was blocked.

Proposed new entrance (c) AHMM

The entrance is on Borough High Street and provides access to the Jubilee and Northern lines, but has a narrow entrance that faces directly onto an equally narrow and busy pavement. Plans for a new office tower behind the entrance building would have allowed a new doorway to be cut into the rear of the building, thus creating two doorways for passengers to use.

Existing office block overlaid on Google maps

It had been expected that about half of the people who use the Borough High Street entrance would have used the rear doorway route, significantly reducing pressure on the main pavement outside the front of the station.

Existing entrance changes being proposed (c) Planning application

While the New City Court property development would have seen a rather unremarkable 1980s office building demolished, the size of its replacement was pretty tall, and Southwark Council initially rejected the planning application. Recently, an appeal by the developer was rejected by the Secretary of State for Housing and Planning.

In the latest report by TfL’s Programmes and Investment Committee, TfL confirmed that the developer would not proceed with the scheme and would cease working on the project.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News