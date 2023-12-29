The appearance of shadowy ghosts has plagued some of the Elizabeth line’s central London stations, and now TfL is trying to banish them.

The shadows are appearing behind the seats on the platforms where people are leaning up against the walls and thanks to their appearance, have been nicknamed by some as ghosts.

They are starting to look shabby though, so TfL is trying out an idea to see if it can help reduce the effect or even eradicate it entirely.

One would be to replace all the seats with new designs with backs to lean on, but that would be expensive, so an alternative is to put large decorative stickers on the walls to mask the shadows.

Several designs are being tested at Liverpool Street station, ranging from large sheets to “pawns” that sit behind each seat.

The plain pawns are primarily black, but a blue pawn highlights the accessible seats on the ends of the rows. The other pawns and the solid blocks of sheeting are coloured to match the design of the Elizabeth line seating moquette.

A TfL spokesperson said: “The Elizabeth line has had a transformational effect, providing new journey options for customers, including at new central London stations. At some of our underground Elizabeth line stations we have been exploring new ways to clean the walls behind seating to remove any marks and better protect the walls in future to improve the customer experience.”