This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Underground workers to strike in new year Morning Star

More of the new Piccadilly trains could be made in the UK after Transport for London (TfL) agreed to new terms with the manufacturer, Siemens Mobility. ianVisits

Three thugs threatened and racially abused a pregnant woman, punched a Tube passenger, and hounded other travellers. Ham & High

Part of the Northern line north of Golders Green will close for over a week in early April 2024 to allow for works needed ahead of rebuilding Colindale tube station ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Paddington rail services including Elizabeth Line suspended after person hit by train CityAM

The Elizabeth line will run all night on New Year’s Eve to help people get home from parties. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Southeastern trains cancelled in Kent after overrunning engineering works Kent Live

Thousands of airline passengers risk missing their flights due to train disruption into London. ITVX

A train line between St Albans and Watford is blocked “until further notice” after damage. Herts Advertiser

‘We’ll never say when someone’s died’: The truth behind Britain’s chronically delayed trains Telegraph (£)

Trains from London to Europe could be expanded under proposed plans which would see new direct rail routes to Germany and Switzerland. Yahoo News

Brockley rail station in south London is having land safeguarded for a future new station entrance as part of a neighbouring housing development. ianVisits

DLR

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a double stabbing on a DLR train in Greenwich. Local London

Miscellaneous

Two women sexually assaulted on London Tubes and trains every day, data suggests Stratford

Rishi Sunak’s decision to scrap HS2 north of Birmingham will bring “higher fares and congestion for decades”, it has been claimed. Independent

Why the Flying Scotsman is a symbol of Britishness BBC Culture

And finally: Countless tributes have been paid by friends, fellow campaigners and colleagues following the death of Alan Benson, an “astounding campaigner and ambassador” who played a major role in the fight for an accessible transport system. Disability News Service

