The Elizabeth line will run all night on New Year’s Eve to help people get home from parties.

Much of London’s public transport will operate throughout the night, although this year there isn’t a sponsor to cover the bills — so you will need to pay to travel.

Be aware that TfL’s official cut-off time between days is 4:30am. Therefore, any journeys made on 1st Jan before 4:30am will be counted in the daily cap applied to travel on 31st Dec, which for most people is a good thing, as your journey home will be added to the journey out and capped as one days worth of travel.

London Underground

Services running all night on all lines (except Waterloo & City line and District line to Kensington Olympia)

Stations near the fireworks event and in other busy areas of London may be exit or interchange only or have queues

London Overground

Gospel Oak-Barking Riverside

No overnight service

Euston-Watford Junction

Extra late-night services at these times:

01:05 Euston to Queens Park

01:44 Euston to Watford

Liverpool Street-Enfield Town/Cheshunt/Chingford

Special overnight service

Romford-Upminster

No overnight service

Highbury & Islington-West Croydon/Clapham Junction/Crystal Palace

No service between Clapham Junction and Surrey Quays

Special overnight service between Highbury & Islington and Crystal Palace/West Croydon

Richmond/Clapham Junction-Stratford

Special overnight service

Elizabeth line

There will be a special all-night service running roughly every 15 minutes between:

Hayes & Harlington and Shenfield

Reading and Abbey Wood

No overnight services running to/from Heathrow.

DLR

Special all-night service on all routes with trains every 15 minutes.

National Rail services

Most national rail companies will operate a Sunday service and may have engineering closures. Nothing overnight found except for the following changes:

Avanti West Coast

Trains will stop running earlier than normal on New Year’s Eve.

Chiltern Railways

There will be some additional late night services from London Marylebone up to 2am.

South Western Railway

Some additional overnight departures from London Waterloo after midnight will be running, subject to last minute alterations.

Thameslink

According to their travel planner, the hourly overnight service between Brighton and Bedford will still be running.

Trams

Special all-night service runs between Wimbledon and Beckenham Junction/New Addington only

Buses

Some buses in central London will be on diversion from early in the afternoon.

There will be a Sunday night service on all 24-hour and night routes, although some routes will run more often

A small number of day routes will also run overnight.

—

Updated: 14:50 – The Elizabeth line also ran overnight for the Corronation, so removed reference to this being the first overnight service.