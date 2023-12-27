Part of the Northern line north of Golders Green will close for over a week in early April 2024 to allow for works needed ahead of rebuilding Colindale tube station. The 1960s-era station is to be replaced with a new station building, including a larger ticket hall and a lift that will deliver step-free access to the station for the first time.

Rebuilding Colindale station will require it to be closed later in 2024, and ahead of that, there will also be some closures of the Northern line between Edgware and Golders Green. The first of the Northern line closures has been confirmed as taking place between Tuesday 2nd April until Thursday 11th April 2024.

That is just after the Easter weekend, and the line will reopen about a week before Passover.

There will then be a series of weekend only closures of the line between Edgware and Golders Green.

Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June 2024

Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June 2024

Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June 2024

More Northern line closures may be needed, but the dates haven’t been confirmed yet.

Colindale station itself will also need to close during rebuilding works, and the temporary closure of Colindale station will start in summer 2024.

The exact date and duration haven’t been confirmed yet but will be widely advertised before the closure.